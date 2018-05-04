Weyco Reports First Quarter Sales And Earnings

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $69.5 million, up 1% compared to first quarter 2017 net sales of $69.1 million. Earnings from operations were $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 3% compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net earnings attributable to the Company rose 35% to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, from $2.2 million in last year's first quarter. This increase was primarily due to the lower U.S. federal tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018, compared to 35% in 2017, which resulted from the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Diluted earnings per share were $0.29 per share in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Net sales in the North American wholesale segment, which include North American wholesale sales and licensing revenues, were $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 2% compared to $52.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. Within the wholesale segment, net sales of the Florsheim brand were up 21% for the quarter, primarily due to higher sales to department stores. This increase was partially offset by lower sales of the Nunn Bush brand. Nunn Bush sales were down 10% for the quarter, mainly due to lower sales to department stores and national shoe chains. BOGS sales were down 2% and Stacy Adams sales were up 1% for the first quarter. Licensing revenues were $793,000 in the first quarter of 2018, and $701,000 in last year's first quarter.

Gross earnings for the North American wholesale segment were 33.1% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 30.8% of net sales in last year's first quarter. Earnings from operations for the wholesale segment increased 7% to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, from $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, mainly due to higher gross margins.

Net sales in the North American retail segment, which include sales from the Company's Florsheim retail stores and its internet business in the United States, were flat at $4.9 million in both the first quarters of 2018 and 2017. Same stores sales (which include U.S. internet sales) were up 6% for the quarter, primarily due to higher sales from the Company's websites. Retail earnings from operations increased to $206,000 this quarter, from $43,000 in last year's first quarter, due mainly to higher operating earnings from the Company's websites.

Other net sales, which include the wholesale and retail sales of Florsheim Australia and Florsheim Europe, were $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, down 5% compared to $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily due to lower net sales at Florsheim Australia. Florsheim Australia's net sales were down 6% for the quarter, with lower sales in both its retail and wholesale businesses. Collectively, Florsheim Australia and Florsheim Europe had operating losses of $29,000 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to operating earnings of $250,000 in the first quarter of 2017. The decline between years was mainly due to lower sales at Florsheim Australia.

"Given the tough retail environment, we had a good first quarter," stated Thomas Florsheim, Jr., the Company's Chairman and CEO. "Our earnings increase reflects, in part, the strong performance of our Florsheim brand and improved gross margins in our North American wholesale business; we also benefited from the tax rate cut that went into effect this year."

On May 3, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share to all shareholders of record on May 28, 2018, payable June 29, 2018. This represents an increase of 5% above the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.22.

Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause the results of Weyco Group to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to: (i) successfully market and sell its products in a highly competitive industry and in view of changing consumer trends, consumer acceptance of products and other factors affecting retail market conditions; (ii) procure its products from independent manufacturers; and (iii) other factors, including those detailed from time to time in Weyco Group's filings made with the SEC. Weyco Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)



















Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017





(In thousands, except per share amounts)











Net sales

$ 69,526

$ 69,120 Cost of sales

42,901

43,892 Gross earnings

26,625

25,228











Selling and administrative expenses

23,058

21,769 Earnings from operations

3,567

3,459











Interest income

233

179 Interest expense

-

(7) Other expense, net

(43)

(135)











Earnings before provision for income taxes

3,757

3,496











Provision for income taxes

941

1,381











Net earnings

2,816

2,115











Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(171)

(102)











Net earnings attributable to Weyco Group, Inc.

$ 2,987

$ 2,217











Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic

10,173

10,435

Diluted

10,361

10,498











Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.29

$ 0.21

Diluted

$ 0.29

$ 0.21











Cash dividends declared (per share)

$ 0.22

$ 0.21























Comprehensive income

$ 2,815

$ 2,875 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(205)

166 Comprehensive income attributable to Weyco Group, Inc.

$ 3,020

$ 2,709

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,082

$ 23,453 Marketable securities, at amortized cost 5,326

5,970 Accounts receivable, net 50,771

49,451 Income tax receivable 176

669 Inventories 51,087

60,270 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,237

5,770 Total current assets 140,679

145,583







Marketable securities, at amortized cost 18,186

17,669 Deferred income tax benefits 741

750 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,758

31,643 Goodwill 11,112

11,112 Trademarks 32,978

32,978 Other assets 23,096

23,097 Total assets $ 257,550

$ 262,832















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 5,263

$ 8,905 Dividend payable -

2,228 Accrued liabilities 11,027

14,031 Total current liabilities 16,290

25,164







Deferred income tax liabilities 2,237

2,069 Long-term pension liability 27,643

27,766 Other long-term liabilities 2,016

2,174 Total liabilities 48,186

57,173







Common stock 10,268

10,162 Capital in excess of par value 59,013

55,884 Reinvested earnings 151,080

150,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,826)

(17,859) Total Weyco Group, Inc. equity 202,535

198,537 Noncontrolling interest 6,829

7,122 Total equity 209,364

205,659 Total liabilities and equity $ 257,550

$ 262,832

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



















Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017





(Dollars in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net earnings $ 2,816

$ 2,115

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash







provided by operating activities -









Depreciation 962

1,001



Amortization 92

97



Bad debt expense 105

133



Deferred income taxes 135

10



Net foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (14)

1



Stock-based compensation 351

369



Pension expense 213

266



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance (135)

(135)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities -









Accounts receivable (1,415)

2,823



Inventories 9,165

14,765



Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,590

3,210



Accounts payable (3,586)

(7,096)



Accrued liabilities and other (3,402)

(1,276)



Accrued income taxes 490

981



Net cash provided by operating activities 8,367

17,264











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of marketable securities (1,241)

(250)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 1,350

1,850

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (125)

(416)



Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (16)

1,184











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Cash dividends paid (4,471)

(4,378)

Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary (88)

(204)

Shares purchased and retired -

(2,393)

Proceeds from stock options exercised 2,884

356

Proceeds from bank borrowings -

6,816

Repayments of bank borrowings -

(11,084)



Net cash used for financing activities (1,675)

(10,887)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (47)

202













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 6,629

$ 7,763











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 23,453

13,710











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 30,082

$ 21,473











SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 146

$ 308

Interest paid $ -

$ 7

