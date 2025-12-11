Weyerhaeuser and Aymium Enter Agreement to Rapidly Scale Biocarbon Market

Partnership will expand manufacturing platform to convert wood fiber into biocarbon products, accelerating scale supply to global metals producers



SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Aymium today announced they have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner to produce and sell 1.5 million tons of sustainable biocarbon annually for use in metals production. As an initial stage of this partnership, the companies have formed a joint venture — TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions — to build a jointly owned facility adjacent to Weyerhaeuser's lumber mill in McComb, Miss., that will convert wood fiber into biocarbon through a combustion-free, low-emissions process.

Under the MOU, the companies will secure long-term biocarbon sales agreements and identify sites to construct multiple new production facilities across the Weyerhaeuser footprint over the next five years, leveraging Weyerhaeuser's world-class timberland and manufacturing portfolio and Aymium's proprietary technology and unparalleled track record of producing and supplying biocarbon products globally. At full scale, the platform of operating facilities will have the potential to convert over 7 million tons of wood fiber — provided exclusively by Weyerhaeuser — to deliver 1.5 million tons of metallurgical-grade biocarbon annually as a drop-in replacement for coal in iron, steel, silicon, ferro-alloys and other metals production.

Aymium has generated a significant global sales pipeline based on years of trials with leading global metals producers. The company's patented products are engineered to immediately replace coal and coke without the need for capital investment or process modification, and with superior carbon levels, energy value, handling and environmental attributes to coal.

Weyerhaeuser sustainably manages more than 10 million acres of high-quality timberlands across the United States as well as 33 manufacturing facilities across North America — offering unmatched scale and reliable access to fiber.

"This partnership combines our renewable fiber resources and supply chain expertise with Aymium's innovative technology and experience," says Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser. "It represents a major step forward in growing the scale and impact of our Climate Solutions business, and it's also a key part of our broader accelerated growth strategy through 2030. When the McComb facility comes online in 2027, it's going to generate new demand for fiber in the region — supporting our McComb operations and local Timberlands teams — while creating more great jobs in the community. It's a model we look forward to replicating across our footprint."

"The reliability, scale of sustainable supply and forestland expertise of Weyerhaeuser provide unmatched sourcing security of our main raw material to support expansion," says James Mennell, CEO of Aymium. "Through this partnership, we will significantly grow our manufacturing capacity to produce biocarbon as an immediately scalable, renewable replacement for coal and coke, while delivering differentiated value for our customers."

ABOUT AYMIUM

Aymium is the global leader in biocarbon technology with over 600 patents and multiple production facilities across North America. Aymium produces the only commercially demonstrated carbon-negative product for various applications including replacing coal and coke in metals production as well as in agricultural and water purification applications. Aymium's renewable products are created through a non-combustion process that converts sustainable biomass into high purity biocarbon and biohydrogen. The products are specifically engineered to immediately replace fossil coal without the need for any type of plant investment or process modification and have superior carbon levels, energy value, handling, and environmental attributes to coal. Aymium's process uses third-party certified sustainable biomass and is powered by self-generated renewable energy. Aymium operates four large production facilities in North America and is headquartered in Minnesota, USA. Aymium's current investors include Sandton Capital, Bedrock Industries, Steel Dynamics (Ticker: STLD), Rio Tinto (Ticker: RIO), Nippon Steel Trading, and Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company , one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands , began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions , real estate , energy and natural resources, among others. In 2024, the company generated $7.1 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com .

