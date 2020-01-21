Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2019 dividend distributions totaling $1.36 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions which are treated as long-term capital gain. The common share dividends were paid quarterly as follows: $0.34 on March 22, 2019; $0.34 on June 21, 2019; $0.34 on September 20, 2019; and $0.34 on December 20, 2019.

Because the company's dividend distributions are characterized as capital gains, they are not eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction (Section 199A deduction) included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisor to determine the specific effect these distributions may have on their individual tax situation.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 12 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones North American Sustainability Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

