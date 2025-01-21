Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividend Distributions

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2024 dividend distributions on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY totaling $0.94 per share are designated for income tax purposes as follows:

2024 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

per Share Capital Gain

Distribution (1) Qualified

Dividend Nondividend

Distribution 02/16/2024 02/27/2024 $0.140000 $0.140000 $0.000000 $0.000000 03/08/2024 03/22/2024 $0.200000 $0.200000 $0.000000 $0.000000 05/31/2024 06/14/2024 $0.200000 $0.200000 $0.000000 $0.000000 08/30/2024 09/13/2024 $0.200000 $0.200000 $0.000000 $0.000000 11/29/2024 12/13/2024 $0.200000 $0.200000 $0.000000 $0.000000

Totals $0.940000 $0.940000 $0.000000 $0.000000

The company's tax return has not been filed for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend income tax allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date and could change upon the filing of the company's tax return.

The company's 2024 dividend distributions are designated as capital gain distributions. As a result, the dividend distributions are not eligible for the 20 percent qualified business income deduction under section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisor to determine the specific effect these dividend distributions may have on their individual tax situation.

(1) For purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the company is disclosing that both the One Year and Three Year amounts are $0.00/share. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S, as well as 14 million acres of timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around real estate, climate solutions, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2023, the company generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

