Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

The comprehensive line of FOAMULAR® products includes a broad choice of sizes, thicknesses and edges for ease of installation, as well as compressive strengths found in light residential through to the heaviest of industrial floor loads. Its high resistance to moisture coupled with its R-value make it a great solution for excellent thermal and moisture control throughout the building's lifecycle.

Available product lines will support residential and commercial applications comprised of wall sheathing, including interior basement walls, re-siding, under slab and exterior wall foundations. Add to that complementary Owens Corning® accessories for a complete insulation building solution.

"We are committed to supporting our customers with forward-thinking approaches to meeting changing codes in our growing communities," said David Helmers, vice president of Weyerhaeuser Distribution. "FOAMULAR®, a proven leader in building insulation systems, allows our west coast facilities to guide builders through the selection process for their homes and buildings."

Not only durable, FOAMULAR® XPS insulation is GREENGUARD Gold certified for indoor air quality standards, is the only XPS foam with third-party certified recycled content-certified by SCS Global Services with an average of 20 percent recycled content and contributes to the LEED® Green Building Rating System.

"We are excited to be working with Weyerhaeuser in our combined efforts to help builders build structures with long lifespans," said Julian Francis, president of Owens Corning's Insulation Business. "Our partnership with Weyerhaeuser provides a wonderful opportunity to better serve our customers and grow our business on the west coast."

For more details on Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS insulation products, visit www.owenscorning.com. For more information on Weyerhaeuser Distribution, visit www.weyerhaeuser.com/distribution.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser, one of the world's largest forest products companies, began operations in 1900. The company's wood products business offers leading structural frame materials and OSB products, software, and technical support for residential, multi-family, and light commercial construction under the Weyerhaeuser and Trus Joist® brand names. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest building products distributors in the U.S., offering products through more than 300 suppliers. Weyerhaeuser manages its timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards, and all of the company's structural wood products are certified to the SFI® standard. In 2017, Weyerhaeuser generated approximately $7.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 10,400 people who serve customers worldwide. www.weyerhaeuser.com/distribution

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning develops, manufactures, and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Global in scope and human in scale, the company's market-leading businesses use their deep expertise in materials, manufacturing, and building science to develop products and systems that save energy and improve comfort in commercial and residential buildings. Through its glass reinforcements business, the company makes thousands of products lighter, stronger, and more durable. Ultimately, Owens Corning people and products make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2017 sales of $6.4 billion and employs 19,000 people in 37 countries. It has been a Fortune 500® company for 63 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

