Weyerhaeuser, Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance Partner for Third Year to Provide Mental Health Resources for Wildland Firefighters

Fighting Fires Together campaign raises awareness and helps address mental health challenges of wildland firefighting

SEATTLE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) today announced the launch of Fighting Fires Together, a campaign designed to increase awareness around the importance of mental health support for wildland firefighters and their families. Now in its third year, the partnership between Weyerhaeuser and FBHA provides specialized support and mental health resources for wildland firefighters.

Through a free online resource hub, first responders can find specially designed content, including videos on the topics of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and suicide prevention, along with mental health tips, educational articles and contacts for occupationally aware support groups and counselors in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

As wildfire seasons grow longer in the Pacific Northwest, the need for resources that recognize the mental and physical challenges of this work has never been more critical. "It's a big step just to have a conversation about firefighting and mental health," says Niko Monaco, a trained wildland firefighter and silviculture forester at Weyerhaeuser's Springfield tree farm in Oregon. "No one was really talking about it until just a couple years ago, and it's refreshing to get it out in the open."

The partnership serves as an extension of FBHA's mission to collaborate, develop and implement behavioral health awareness, prevention and post-crisis strategies, and to provide wildland firefighters with an easily accessible and confidential source of information.

"We are honored to partner with Weyerhaeuser for a third year of Fighting Fires Together," says Jeff Dill, founder of FBHA. "Providing these resources along with a community of support is critical to the health of our firefighting brothers and sisters."

The campaign kicks off this month to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and Wildfire Awareness Month. Learn more at www.wy.com/fightingfirestogether.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as 14 million acres of timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around real estate, climate solutions, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2023, the company generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

ABOUT FIREFIGHTER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ALLIANCE

Founded in 2010 by Jeff Dill, the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) offers educational workshops to firefighters and EMTs across the globe, along with their families. These workshops address behavioral health issues, suicide warning signs, and how to cope after retirement. FBHA is also focused on training medical professionals, EAP organizations, and chaplains about fire and EMS culture in order to provide a better treatment plan for firefighters and EMTs. Learn more at www.ffbha.org.

For more information contact:



Weyerhaeuser

Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company