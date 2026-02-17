Weyerhaeuser Previews New Engineered Wood Products at NAHB International Builders' Show

Innovative, next-gen flooring solutions — still in development — to be shown at Weyerhaeuser's booth in Orlando

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today previewed two new engineered wood products at the National Association of Home Builders International Builders' Show® (IBS) in Orlando. Both products, currently in development, are designed to give builders more versatile and higher-quality flooring solutions.

Trus Joist ® ProPanel™ is Weyerhaeuser's newest innovation in engineered floor panels, featuring enhanced moisture resistance, a bright fully sanded face and self-draining DownPore™ technology. When paired with Trus Joist products, ProPanel completes an unmatched value stack for builders, bringing together integrated engineering, field support, TJ-Pro™ Rating and comprehensive warranty coverage.





Trus Joist® AeroStrand™ Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) is Weyerhaeuser's next-generation floor joist, combining the proven strength, stability and straightness of the company's proprietary TimberStrand® LSL with a new castellated design featuring pre-cut openings to easily accommodate the mechanical, electrical and plumbing needs of any residential construction project. AeroStrand's versatility will give builders a more predictable, fully engineered flooring system that reduces cost and complexity, shortens lead times and enables flatter, higher-quality floors.

Both products add to Weyerhaeuser's long history of innovation and demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality products that make homebuilding more efficient, reliable and scalable.

"We're excited to be at IBS and giving the industry an early look at what we've been working on for the last couple years," says Brian Chaney, senior vice president of Wood Products at Weyerhaeuser. "We have a proud tradition of innovation and are always looking for ways to do more for our customers and the industry by delivering products that meet the evolving and growing needs of the market."

IBS attendees can preview both innovations, meet Weyerhaeuser team members and learn more about real-world applications from Feb. 17 to 19, 2026, at the Weyerhaeuser booth (#W4457). Availability of both products will be announced later. For more information about Weyerhaeuser wood products, visit https://www.weyerhaeuser.com/woodproducts/.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls more than 10 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2025, the company generated $6.9 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,500 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

