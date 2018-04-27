Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

Excluding net after-tax special charges of $6 million, the company reported net earnings of $275 million, or 36 cents per diluted share for the first quarter. This compares with net earnings before special items of $167 million for the same period last year and $234 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $544 million compared with $454 million for the first quarter of last year and $551 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

"I am extremely pleased with our first quarter performance, as we fully capitalized on strong lumber, OSB and Western log markets to drive outstanding results, including the highest first quarter Wood Products EBITDA on record. This includes exceptional work by our teams to mitigate the effect of ongoing freight service disruptions," said Doyle R. Simons, president and chief executive officer. "Looking forward, we are relentlessly focused on capturing the full benefit of improving housing starts and favorable market dynamics to drive value for shareholders."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2017

2018

2017 (millions, except per share data) Q4

Q1

Q1 Net sales $1,823

$1,865

$1,693 Net earnings $271

$269

$157 Net earnings per diluted share $0.36

$0.35

$0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 758

759

755 Net earnings before special items(1) $234

$275

$167 Net earnings per diluted share before special items $0.31

$0.36

$0.22 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $551

$544

$454



(1) Fourth quarter 2017 after-tax special items include a $99 million gain on the sale of certain Southern timberlands, charges of $52 million for tax adjustments including enactment of tax legislation, charges of $31 million for product remediation, a benefit of $26 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries, $12 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs, and a $7 million net benefit from an adjustment to accrued countervailing and antidumping duties on softwood lumber. First quarter 2018 after-tax special items include charges of $21 million for environmental remediation and a $15 million benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds. First quarter 2017 special items include after-tax charges of $10 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income, adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs and special items. Adjusted EBITDA excludes results from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included within this release.



TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2017

2018



(millions) Q4

Q1

Change Net sales $714

$733

$19 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $265

$189

($76) Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items ($99)

$0

$99 Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items $166

$189

$23 Adjusted EBITDA $252

$268

$16

1Q 2018 Performance - In the West, domestic and export log sales realizations improved compared with the fourth quarter, and forestry costs declined seasonally. In the South, seasonally lower fee harvest volumes were offset by slightly higher average sales realizations, lower unit logging costs and reduced forestry expense.

2Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the second quarter of 2017, but lower than the first quarter of 2018. Compared with the first quarter, the company anticipates seasonally higher unit logging costs and increased road and forestry costs, partially offset by slightly higher Western log sales realizations. Average Southern log sales realizations are expected to be similar to the first quarter.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2017

2018



(millions) Q4

Q1

Change Net sales $100

$51

($49) Contribution to pre-tax earnings $50

$25

($25) Adjusted EBITDA $87

$41

($46)

1Q 2018 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the fourth quarter due to seasonally lower Real Estate sales.

2Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the first quarter. We continue to expect full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $250 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2017

2018



(millions) Q4

Q1

Change Net sales $1,228

$1,309

$81 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $180

$270

$90 Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items $41

($20)

($61) Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items $221

$250

$29 Adjusted EBITDA $258

$286

$28

1Q 2018 Performance - Sales volumes increased across most product lines compared with the fourth quarter due to seasonally higher demand, and operating rates improved. Higher average sales realizations for lumber and engineered wood products were partially offset by lower average sales realizations for oriented strand board and increased Western log costs.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA includes charges of $5 million for countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber. These duties are no longer reported as a special item.

First quarter special items consist of a $20 million pre-tax benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds.

2Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects significantly higher earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. The company anticipates seasonally higher sales volumes and improved operating rates. Higher average sales realizations for lumber, oriented strand board and engineered wood products will be partially offset by higher Western log costs.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2017

2018



(millions) Q4

Q1

Change Contribution to pre-tax earnings ($25)

($92)

($67) Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items ($28)

$28

$56 Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items ($53)

($64)

($11) Adjusted EBITDA ($46)

($51)

($5)

1Q 2018 Performance - Non-cash charges for elimination of intercompany profit in inventory and LIFO increased compared with the fourth quarter due to higher values and volume for softwood lumber and Western log inventories. Non-cash non-operating pension and post-retirement expense also increased.

First quarter special items consist of $28 million in pre-tax charges for environmental remediation associated with a formerly owned mill site.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation with respect to the following for the second quarter of 2018: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our business segments; log sale realizations, fee harvest volumes and logging, road and forestry costs in our timber business; and sales volumes and realizations and operating rates for our Wood Products business. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the yen and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade, tariffs imposed on imports and the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

changes in accounting principles; and

other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017:



DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings















$ 271

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















96

Income taxes















103

Net contribution to earnings $ 265



$ 50



$ 180



$ (25)



$ 470

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits —



—



—



16



16

Interest income and other —



—



—



(10)



(10)

Operating income (loss) 265



50



180



(19)



476

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 86



4



37



—



127

Basis of real estate sold —



33



—



—



33

Unallocated pension service costs —



—



—



1



1

Special items(1)(2)(3) (99)



—



41



(28)



(86)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 252



$ 87



$ 258



$ (46)



$ 551





(1) Pre-tax special items included in Timberlands consist of a $99 million gain on the sale of certain Southern timberlands. (2) Pre-tax special items included in Wood Products consist of $50 million of product remediation charges, partially offset by a $9 million benefit from an adjustment to accrued softwood lumber countervailing and antidumping duties. (3) Pre-tax special items included in Unallocated Items consist of $42 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries and $14 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2018:



DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings















$ 269

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















93

Income taxes















30

Net contribution to earnings $ 189



$ 25



$ 270



$ (92)



$ 392

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits —



—



—



24



24

Interest income and other —



—



—



(12)



(12)

Operating income (loss) 189



25



270



(80)



404

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 79



4



36



1



120

Basis of real estate sold —



12



—



—



12

Unallocated pension service costs —



—



—



—



—

Special items(1)(2) —



—



(20)



28



8

Adjusted EBITDA $ 268



$ 41



$ 286



$ (51)



$ 544





(1) Pre-tax special items attributable to Wood Products include a $20 million benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds. (2) Pre-tax special items included in Unallocated Items consist of charges of $28 million for environment remediation.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2017:

DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings















$ 157

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















99

Income taxes















24

Net contribution to earnings $ 148



$ 26



$ 172



$ (66)



$ 280

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits —



—



—



22



22

Interest income and other —



—



—



(9)



(9)

Operating income (loss) 148



26



172



(53)



293

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 94



3



35



1



133

Basis of real estate sold —



14



—



—



14

Unallocated pension service costs —



—



—



2



2

Special items(1) —



—



—



12



12

Adjusted EBITDA $ 242



$ 43



$ 207



$ (38)



$ 454





(1) Pre-tax special items include $12 million of Plum Creek merger-related costs.

Weyerhaeuser Company



Exhibit 99.2 Q1.2018 Analyst Package





Preliminary results (unaudited)















Consolidated Statement of Operations











in millions Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Net sales $ 1,823



$ 1,865



$ 1,693

Cost of products sold 1,316



1,348



1,272

Gross margin 507



517



421

Selling expenses 21



23



22

General and administrative expenses 72



78



87

Research and development expenses 2



2



4

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments 16



2



13

Charges (recoveries) for product remediation 50



(20)



—

Other operating costs (income), net (130)



28



2

Operating income 476



404



293

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits (16)



(24)



(22)

Interest income and other 10



12



9

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (96)



(93)



(99)

Earnings before income taxes 374



299



181

Income taxes (103)



(30)



(24)

Net earnings $ 271



$ 269



$ 157



Per Share Information



Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 0.36



$ 0.35



$ 0.21

Dividends paid per common share $ 0.32



$ 0.32



$ 0.31

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):









Basic 755,409



756,815



750,665

Diluted 758,463



759,462



754,747

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 755,223



756,700



751,411













Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)*











in millions Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Net earnings $ 271



$ 269



$ 157

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits) 16



24



22

Interest income and other (10)



(12)



(9)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 96



93



99

Income taxes 103



30



24

Operating income 476



404



293

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 127



120



133

Basis of real estate sold 33



12



14

Unallocated pension service costs 1



—



2

Special items (86)



8



12

Adjusted EBITDA* $ 551



$ 544



$ 454















*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs, and special items. Adjusted EBITDA excludes results from joint ventures. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results.





Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q1.2018 Analyst Package





Preliminary results (unaudited)















Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)











in millions Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Net earnings $ 271



$ 269



$ 157

Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs 12



—



10

Gain on sale of timberlands (99)



—



—

Environmental remediation charges (recoveries) (26)



21



—

Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1) (7)



—



—

Product remediation charges (recoveries) 31



(15)



—

Tax adjustments, including enactment of tax legislation 52



—



—

Net earnings before special items $ 234



$ 275



$ 167















Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Net earnings per diluted share $ 0.36



$ 0.35



$ 0.21

Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs 0.02



—



0.01

Gain on sale of timberlands (0.14)



—



—

Environmental remediation charges (recoveries) (0.03)



0.03



—

Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1) (0.01)



—



—

Product remediation charges (recoveries) 0.04



(0.02)



—

Tax adjustments, including enactment of tax legislation 0.07



—



—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items $ 0.31



$ 0.36



$ 0.22

(1)As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and anti-dumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.













Selected Total Company Items

in millions Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Pension and postretirement costs:









Pension and postretirement service costs $ 9



$ 10



$ 10

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits) 16



24



22

Total company pension and postretirement costs $ 25



$ 34



$ 32



Weyerhaeuser Company





Q1.2018 Analyst Package



Preliminary results (unaudited)









Consolidated Balance Sheet











in millions December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 824



$ 598



$ 455

Receivables, less allowances 396



481



472

Receivables for taxes 14



24



10

Inventories 383



445



386

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98



118



142

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities —



253



—

Total current assets 1,715



1,919



1,465

Property and equipment, net 1,618



1,573



1,544

Construction in progress 225



275



230

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion 12,954



12,888



14,218

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion 308



306



317

Goodwill 40



40



40

Deferred tax assets 268



244



287

Other assets 316



278



285

Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities 615



362



615

Total assets $ 18,059



$ 17,885



$ 19,001













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current maturities of long-term debt $ 62



$ —



$ 343

Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities 209



209



—

Accounts payable 249



245



227

Accrued liabilities 645



457



452

Total current liabilities 1,165



911



1,022

Long-term debt 5,930



5,928



6,263

Long-term debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities 302



302



511

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits 1,487



1,454



1,287

Deposit received from contribution of timberlands to related party —



—



422

Other liabilities 276



299



281

Total liabilities 9,160



8,894



9,786

Total equity 8,899



8,991



9,215

Total liabilities and equity $ 18,059



$ 17,885



$ 19,001



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q1.2018 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











in millions Q4

Q1

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Cash flows from operations:









Net earnings $ 271



$ 269



$ 157

Noncash charges (credits) to income:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 127



120



133

Basis of real estate sold 33



12



14

Deferred income taxes, net 35



10



3

Pension and other postretirement benefits 25



34



32

Share-based compensation expense 11



9



10

Charges for impairments of assets 1



—



—

Net gain on sale of southern timberlands (99)



—



—

Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses (1)



2



3

Change in:









Receivables, less allowances 78



(83)



(70)

Receivables and payables for taxes 66



5



(36)

Inventories (43)



(66)



(28)

Prepaid expenses (3)



(5)



(9)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (78)



(173)



(137)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments (19)



(16)



(22)

Other (50)



18



(15)

Net cash from operations $ 354



$ 136



$ 35













Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment(1) $ (145)



$ (61)



$ (52)

Timberlands reforestation costs(1) (15)



(20)



(23)

Proceeds from sale of nonstrategic assets 6



2



8

Proceeds from sale of southern timberlands 203



—



—

Proceeds from redemption of ownership in related party 108



—



—

Other 18



3



(1)

Cash from (used in) investing activities $ 175



$ (76)



$ (68)













Cash flows from financing activities:









Cash dividends on common shares $ (242)



$ (242)



$ (233)

Payments of long-term debt —



(62)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 39



25



55

Other 1



(7)



(10)

Cash from (used in) financing activities $ (202)



$ (286)



$ (188)













Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 327



$ (226)



$ (221)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 497



824



676

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 824



$ 598



$ 455













Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 66



$ 105



$ 120

Income taxes $ 40



$ 17



$ 59













(1) Purchases for property and equipment and Timberlands reforestation costs represent total Company cash spent for capital expenditures.

Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment

Q1.2018 Analyst Package



Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Sales to unaffiliated customers $ 496



$ 505



$ 486



Intersegment sales 218



228



202



Total net sales 714



733



688



Cost of products sold 531



526



519



Gross margin 183



207



169



Selling expenses 1



1



1



General and administrative expenses 19



23



24



Research and development expenses 2



2



3



Other operating income, net (104)



(8)



(7)



Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 265



$ 189



$ 148



















Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Operating income $ 265



$ 189



$ 148



Depreciation, depletion and amortization 86



79



94



Special items (99)



—



—



Adjusted EBITDA* $ 252



$ 268



$ 242



*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

















Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Gain on sale of timberlands $ 99



$ —



$ —







Selected Segment Items

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(1) $ (15)



$ (40)



$ (18)



Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (36)



$ (28)



$ (30)



(1) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

















Segment Statistics(2)(3)



















Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Third Party Net Sales(millions) Delivered logs:











West $ 242



$ 266



$ 225



South 165



157



148



North 27



25



27



Other 11



14



20



Total delivered logs 445



462



420



Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber 21



15



12



Products from international operations —



—



19



Recreational and other lease revenue 14



14



14



Other revenue 16



14



21



Total $ 496



$ 505



$ 486



Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) West $ 121.41



$ 131.59



$ 104.27



South $ 34.53



$ 34.83



$ 34.48



North $ 60.77



$ 60.79



$ 59.57



Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons, thousands) West 1,992



2,019



2,157



South 4,790



4,510



4,293



North 439



404



454



Other 232



317



510



Fee Harvest Volumes (tons, thousands) West 2,544



2,443



2,657



South 7,350



6,751



6,373



North 635



549



622



Other —



—



371



(2) The Western region includes Washington and Oregon. The Southern region includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The Northern region includes West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin and Montana. Other includes our Canadian operations and managed Twin Creeks operations (our management agreement for the Twin Creeks Venture began in April 2016 and terminated in December 2017).

(3) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.



Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources Segment

Q1.2018 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

















Segment Statement of Operations

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Net sales $ 100



$ 51



$ 53



Cost of products sold 43



19



20



Gross margin 57



32



33



General and administrative expenses 6



7



7



Other operating costs (income), net 1



—



—



Operating income and net contribution to earnings $ 50



$ 25



$ 26



















Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Operating income $ 50



$ 25



$ 26



Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4



4



3



Basis of real estate sold 33



12



14



Adjusted EBITDA* $ 87



$ 41



$ 43



*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

















Selected Segment Items

















in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Cash spent for capital expenditures $ —



$ —



$ —



















Segment Statistics



















Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017

Net Sales

(millions) Real Estate $ 80



$ 34



$ 37



Energy and Natural Resources 20



17



16



Total $ 100



$ 51



$ 53



Acres Sold Real Estate 38,226



21,771



13,257



Price per Acre Real Estate $ 2,076



$ 1,539



$ 2,403





Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q1.2018 Analyst Package







Preliminary results (unaudited)



















Segment Statement of Operations in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Net sales $ 1,228



$ 1,309



$ 1,154

Cost of products sold 947



1,005



926

Gross margin 281



304



228

Selling expenses 20



21



21

General and administrative expenses 32



34



32

Research and development expenses —



—



1

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments 2



2



1

Charges (recoveries) for product remediation 50



(20)



—

Other operating costs (income), net (3)



(3)



1

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 180



$ 270



$ 172















Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization* in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Operating income $ 180



$ 270



$ 172

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 37



36



35

Special items 41



(20)



—

Adjusted EBITDA* $ 258



$ 286



$ 207

*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax) in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Countervailing and antidumping duties (charges) credits(1) $ 9



$ —



$ —

Product remediation (charges) recoveries (50)



20



—

Total $ (41)



$ 20



$ —

(1)As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and anti-dumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.













Selected Segment Items













in millions

Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Total decrease (increase) in working capital(1) $ (81)



$ (226)



$ (122)

Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (123)



$ (52)



$ (44)

(1) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics in millions, except for third party sales realizations Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Structural Lumber

(volumes presented in board feet) Third party net sales $ 517



$ 569



$ 478

Third party sales realizations $ 466



$ 498



$ 413

Third party sales volumes(2) 1,110



1,140



1,158

Production volumes 1,118



1,160



1,152

Engineered Solid

Section

(volumes presented in cubic feet) Third party net sales $ 122



$ 129



$ 117

Third party sales realizations $ 2,076



$ 2,088



$ 1,881

Third party sales volumes(2) 5.9



6.2



6.2

Production volumes 5.8



6.3



6.3

Engineered

I-joists

(volumes presented in lineal feet) Third party net sales $ 85



$ 78



$ 73

Third party sales realizations $ 1,561



$ 1,585



$ 1,481

Third party sales volumes(2) 54



49



49

Production volumes 52



56



50

Oriented Strand

Board

(volumes presented in square feet 3/8") Third party net sales $ 233



$ 232



$ 203

Third party sales realizations $ 335



$ 314



$ 263

Third party sales volumes(2) 697



739



769

Production volumes 739



734



758

Softwood Plywood (volumes presented in square feet 3/8") Third party net sales $ 40



$ 50



$ 44

Third party sales realizations $ 417



$ 438



$ 377

Third party sales volumes(2) 95



115



118

Production volumes 86



97



97

Medium Density

Fiberboard

(volumes presented in square feet 3/4") Third party net sales $ 37



$ 43



$ 47

Third party sales realizations $ 829



$ 839



$ 795

Third party sales volumes(2) 45



51



59

Production volumes 50



50



56



(2) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q1.2018 Analyst Package





Preliminary results (unaudited)















Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to or allocated to an individual operating segment. They include a portion of items such as share-based compensation expense, pension and postretirement costs, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses and the elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO.











Contribution to Earnings











in millions Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense $ (18)



$ (18)



$ (19)

Liability classified share-based compensation (2)



—



(6)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) 1



(2)



(3)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO (14)



(21)



(6)

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments (14)



—



(12)

Other 28



(39)



(7)

Operating income (loss) (19)



(80)



(53)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits (16)



(24)



(22)

Interest income and other 10



12



9

Net contribution to earnings $ (25)



$ (92)



$ (66)













Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*











in millions Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Operating income (loss) $ (19)



$ (80)



$ (53)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization —



1



1

Unallocated pension service costs 1



—



2

Special items (28)



28



12

Adjusted EBITDA* $ (46)



$ (51)



$ (38)

*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





















Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)











in millions Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs $ (14)



$ —



$ (12)

Environmental remediation insurance (charges) recoveries 42



(28)



—

Total $ 28



$ (28)



$ (12)













Unallocated Selected Items











in millions Q4.2017

Q1.2018

Q1.2017 Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (1)



$ (1)



$ (1)



