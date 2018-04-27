Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

SEATTLE, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $269 million, or 35 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion. This compares with earnings of $157 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period last year.
Excluding net after-tax special charges of $6 million, the company reported net earnings of $275 million, or 36 cents per diluted share for the first quarter. This compares with net earnings before special items of $167 million for the same period last year and $234 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $544 million compared with $454 million for the first quarter of last year and $551 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
"I am extremely pleased with our first quarter performance, as we fully capitalized on strong lumber, OSB and Western log markets to drive outstanding results, including the highest first quarter Wood Products EBITDA on record. This includes exceptional work by our teams to mitigate the effect of ongoing freight service disruptions," said Doyle R. Simons, president and chief executive officer. "Looking forward, we are relentlessly focused on capturing the full benefit of improving housing starts and favorable market dynamics to drive value for shareholders."
|
WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
Net sales
|
$1,823
|
$1,865
|
$1,693
|
Net earnings
|
$271
|
$269
|
$157
|
Net earnings per diluted share
|
$0.36
|
$0.35
|
$0.21
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|
758
|
759
|
755
|
Net earnings before special items(1)
|
$234
|
$275
|
$167
|
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
|
$0.31
|
$0.36
|
$0.22
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
$551
|
$544
|
$454
|
(1) Fourth quarter 2017 after-tax special items include a $99 million gain on the sale of certain Southern timberlands, charges of $52 million for tax adjustments including enactment of tax legislation, charges of $31 million for product remediation, a benefit of $26 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries, $12 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs, and a $7 million net benefit from an adjustment to accrued countervailing and antidumping duties on softwood lumber. First quarter 2018 after-tax special items include charges of $21 million for environmental remediation and a $15 million benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds. First quarter 2017 special items include after-tax charges of $10 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs.
|
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income, adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs and special items. Adjusted EBITDA excludes results from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included within this release.
TIMBERLANDS
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2017
|
2018
|
(millions)
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
$714
|
$733
|
$19
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
|
$265
|
$189
|
($76)
|
Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items
|
($99)
|
$0
|
$99
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items
|
$166
|
$189
|
$23
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$252
|
$268
|
$16
1Q 2018 Performance - In the West, domestic and export log sales realizations improved compared with the fourth quarter, and forestry costs declined seasonally. In the South, seasonally lower fee harvest volumes were offset by slightly higher average sales realizations, lower unit logging costs and reduced forestry expense.
2Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the second quarter of 2017, but lower than the first quarter of 2018. Compared with the first quarter, the company anticipates seasonally higher unit logging costs and increased road and forestry costs, partially offset by slightly higher Western log sales realizations. Average Southern log sales realizations are expected to be similar to the first quarter.
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2017
|
2018
|
(millions)
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
$100
|
$51
|
($49)
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
|
$50
|
$25
|
($25)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$87
|
$41
|
($46)
1Q 2018 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the fourth quarter due to seasonally lower Real Estate sales.
2Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the first quarter. We continue to expect full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $250 million.
WOOD PRODUCTS
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2017
|
2018
|
(millions)
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
$1,228
|
$1,309
|
$81
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
|
$180
|
$270
|
$90
|
Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items
|
$41
|
($20)
|
($61)
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items
|
$221
|
$250
|
$29
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$258
|
$286
|
$28
1Q 2018 Performance - Sales volumes increased across most product lines compared with the fourth quarter due to seasonally higher demand, and operating rates improved. Higher average sales realizations for lumber and engineered wood products were partially offset by lower average sales realizations for oriented strand board and increased Western log costs.
First quarter Adjusted EBITDA includes charges of $5 million for countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber. These duties are no longer reported as a special item.
First quarter special items consist of a $20 million pre-tax benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds.
2Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects significantly higher earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. The company anticipates seasonally higher sales volumes and improved operating rates. Higher average sales realizations for lumber, oriented strand board and engineered wood products will be partially offset by higher Western log costs.
UNALLOCATED
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2017
|
2018
|
(millions)
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Change
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings
|
($25)
|
($92)
|
($67)
|
Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items
|
($28)
|
$28
|
$56
|
Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items
|
($53)
|
($64)
|
($11)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
($46)
|
($51)
|
($5)
1Q 2018 Performance - Non-cash charges for elimination of intercompany profit in inventory and LIFO increased compared with the fourth quarter due to higher values and volume for softwood lumber and Western log inventories. Non-cash non-operating pension and post-retirement expense also increased.
First quarter special items consist of $28 million in pre-tax charges for environmental remediation associated with a formerly owned mill site.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In February 2016, we merged with Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc. In 2017, we generated $7.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the North American and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on April 27, 2018, to discuss first quarter results.
To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on April 27, 2018.
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 1693068) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 1693068). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 1693068) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 1693068) from outside North America.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation with respect to the following for the second quarter of 2018: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our business segments; log sale realizations, fee harvest volumes and logging, road and forestry costs in our timber business; and sales volumes and realizations and operating rates for our Wood Products business. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;
- market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
- changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the yen and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
- restrictions on international trade, tariffs imposed on imports and the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
- economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
- performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance requirements;
- potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
- the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
- raw material availability and prices;
- the effect of weather;
- the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
- energy prices;
- the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
- the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;
- transportation and labor availability and costs;
- federal tax policies;
- the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
- legal proceedings;
- performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
- the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
- changes in accounting principles; and
- other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS
|
We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
|
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017:
|
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
|
Timberlands
|
Real Estate
|
Wood
|
Unallocated
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
271
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
96
|
Income taxes
|
103
|
Net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
265
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
180
|
$
|
(25)
|
$
|
470
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
16
|
16
|
Interest income and other
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
265
|
50
|
180
|
(19)
|
476
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
86
|
4
|
37
|
—
|
127
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
—
|
33
|
Unallocated pension service costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Special items(1)(2)(3)
|
(99)
|
—
|
41
|
(28)
|
(86)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
252
|
$
|
87
|
$
|
258
|
$
|
(46)
|
$
|
551
|
(1) Pre-tax special items included in Timberlands consist of a $99 million gain on the sale of certain Southern timberlands.
|
(2) Pre-tax special items included in Wood Products consist of $50 million of product remediation charges, partially offset by a $9 million benefit from an adjustment to accrued softwood lumber countervailing and antidumping duties.
|
(3) Pre-tax special items included in Unallocated Items consist of $42 million for environmental remediation insurance recoveries and $14 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs.
|
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2018:
|
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
|
Timberlands
|
Real Estate & ENR
|
Wood Products
|
Unallocated Items
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
269
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
93
|
Income taxes
|
30
|
Net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
270
|
$
|
(92)
|
$
|
392
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
24
|
24
|
Interest income and other
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(12)
|
(12)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
189
|
25
|
270
|
(80)
|
404
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
79
|
4
|
36
|
1
|
120
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
—
|
12
|
—
|
—
|
12
|
Unallocated pension service costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Special items(1)(2)
|
—
|
—
|
(20)
|
28
|
8
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
268
|
$
|
41
|
$
|
286
|
$
|
(51)
|
$
|
544
|
(1) Pre-tax special items attributable to Wood Products include a $20 million benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds.
|
(2) Pre-tax special items included in Unallocated Items consist of charges of $28 million for environment remediation.
|
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2017:
|
DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS
|
Timberlands
|
Real Estate & ENR
|
Wood Products
|
Unallocated Items
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
157
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
99
|
Income taxes
|
24
|
Net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
172
|
$
|
(66)
|
$
|
280
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
22
|
Interest income and other
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
148
|
26
|
172
|
(53)
|
293
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
94
|
3
|
35
|
1
|
133
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
—
|
14
|
—
|
—
|
14
|
Unallocated pension service costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
Special items(1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12
|
12
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
43
|
$
|
207
|
$
|
(38)
|
$
|
454
|
(1) Pre-tax special items include $12 million of Plum Creek merger-related costs.
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Exhibit 99.2
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
in millions
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,823
|
$
|
1,865
|
$
|
1,693
|
Cost of products sold
|
1,316
|
1,348
|
1,272
|
Gross margin
|
507
|
517
|
421
|
Selling expenses
|
21
|
23
|
22
|
General and administrative expenses
|
72
|
78
|
87
|
Research and development expenses
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
|
16
|
2
|
13
|
Charges (recoveries) for product remediation
|
50
|
(20)
|
—
|
Other operating costs (income), net
|
(130)
|
28
|
2
|
Operating income
|
476
|
404
|
293
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
|
(16)
|
(24)
|
(22)
|
Interest income and other
|
10
|
12
|
9
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
(96)
|
(93)
|
(99)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
374
|
299
|
181
|
Income taxes
|
(103)
|
(30)
|
(24)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
157
|
Per Share Information
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.21
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.31
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
755,409
|
756,815
|
750,665
|
Diluted
|
758,463
|
759,462
|
754,747
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)
|
755,223
|
756,700
|
751,411
|
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)*
|
in millions
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
157
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits)
|
16
|
24
|
22
|
Interest income and other
|
(10)
|
(12)
|
(9)
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
96
|
93
|
99
|
Income taxes
|
103
|
30
|
24
|
Operating income
|
476
|
404
|
293
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
127
|
120
|
133
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
33
|
12
|
14
|
Unallocated pension service costs
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
Special items
|
(86)
|
8
|
12
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
551
|
$
|
544
|
$
|
454
|
*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs, and special items. Adjusted EBITDA excludes results from joint ventures. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results.
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Total Company Statistics
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
|
in millions
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
157
|
Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs
|
12
|
—
|
10
|
Gain on sale of timberlands
|
(99)
|
—
|
—
|
Environmental remediation charges (recoveries)
|
(26)
|
21
|
—
|
Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1)
|
(7)
|
—
|
—
|
Product remediation charges (recoveries)
|
31
|
(15)
|
—
|
Tax adjustments, including enactment of tax legislation
|
52
|
—
|
—
|
Net earnings before special items
|
$
|
234
|
$
|
275
|
$
|
167
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Net earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.21
|
Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs
|
0.02
|
—
|
0.01
|
Gain on sale of timberlands
|
(0.14)
|
—
|
—
|
Environmental remediation charges (recoveries)
|
(0.03)
|
0.03
|
—
|
Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1)
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
—
|
Product remediation charges (recoveries)
|
0.04
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
Tax adjustments, including enactment of tax legislation
|
0.07
|
—
|
—
|
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.22
|
(1)As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and anti-dumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.
|
Selected Total Company Items
|
in millions
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Pension and postretirement costs:
|
Pension and postretirement service costs
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
10
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits)
|
16
|
24
|
22
|
Total company pension and postretirement costs
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
32
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
in millions
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
824
|
$
|
598
|
$
|
455
|
Receivables, less allowances
|
396
|
481
|
472
|
Receivables for taxes
|
14
|
24
|
10
|
Inventories
|
383
|
445
|
386
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
98
|
118
|
142
|
Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
|
—
|
253
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
1,715
|
1,919
|
1,465
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,618
|
1,573
|
1,544
|
Construction in progress
|
225
|
275
|
230
|
Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion
|
12,954
|
12,888
|
14,218
|
Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion
|
308
|
306
|
317
|
Goodwill
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Deferred tax assets
|
268
|
244
|
287
|
Other assets
|
316
|
278
|
285
|
Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
|
615
|
362
|
615
|
Total assets
|
$
|
18,059
|
$
|
17,885
|
$
|
19,001
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
$
|
62
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
343
|
Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities
|
209
|
209
|
—
|
Accounts payable
|
249
|
245
|
227
|
Accrued liabilities
|
645
|
457
|
452
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,165
|
911
|
1,022
|
Long-term debt
|
5,930
|
5,928
|
6,263
|
Long-term debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities
|
302
|
302
|
511
|
Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits
|
1,487
|
1,454
|
1,287
|
Deposit received from contribution of timberlands to related party
|
—
|
—
|
422
|
Other liabilities
|
276
|
299
|
281
|
Total liabilities
|
9,160
|
8,894
|
9,786
|
Total equity
|
8,899
|
8,991
|
9,215
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
18,059
|
$
|
17,885
|
$
|
19,001
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
in millions
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Cash flows from operations:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
157
|
Noncash charges (credits) to income:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
127
|
120
|
133
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
33
|
12
|
14
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
35
|
10
|
3
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits
|
25
|
34
|
32
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
11
|
9
|
10
|
Charges for impairments of assets
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
Net gain on sale of southern timberlands
|
(99)
|
—
|
—
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses
|
(1)
|
2
|
3
|
Change in:
|
Receivables, less allowances
|
78
|
(83)
|
(70)
|
Receivables and payables for taxes
|
66
|
5
|
(36)
|
Inventories
|
(43)
|
(66)
|
(28)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
(9)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(78)
|
(173)
|
(137)
|
Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments
|
(19)
|
(16)
|
(22)
|
Other
|
(50)
|
18
|
(15)
|
Net cash from operations
|
$
|
354
|
$
|
136
|
$
|
35
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment(1)
|
$
|
(145)
|
$
|
(61)
|
$
|
(52)
|
Timberlands reforestation costs(1)
|
(15)
|
(20)
|
(23)
|
Proceeds from sale of nonstrategic assets
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
Proceeds from sale of southern timberlands
|
203
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from redemption of ownership in related party
|
108
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
18
|
3
|
(1)
|
Cash from (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
(76)
|
$
|
(68)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Cash dividends on common shares
|
$
|
(242)
|
$
|
(242)
|
$
|
(233)
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
—
|
(62)
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
39
|
25
|
55
|
Other
|
1
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
Cash from (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(202)
|
$
|
(286)
|
$
|
(188)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
327
|
$
|
(226)
|
$
|
(221)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
497
|
824
|
676
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
824
|
$
|
598
|
$
|
455
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest, net of amount capitalized
|
$
|
66
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
120
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
17
|
$
|
59
|
(1) Purchases for property and equipment and Timberlands reforestation costs represent total Company cash spent for capital expenditures.
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Timberlands Segment
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Segment Statement of Operations
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Sales to unaffiliated customers
|
$
|
496
|
$
|
505
|
$
|
486
|
Intersegment sales
|
218
|
228
|
202
|
Total net sales
|
714
|
733
|
688
|
Cost of products sold
|
531
|
526
|
519
|
Gross margin
|
183
|
207
|
169
|
Selling expenses
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
General and administrative expenses
|
19
|
23
|
24
|
Research and development expenses
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Other operating income, net
|
(104)
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
265
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
148
|
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Operating income
|
$
|
265
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
148
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
86
|
79
|
94
|
Special items
|
(99)
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
252
|
$
|
268
|
$
|
242
|
*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
|
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Gain on sale of timberlands
|
$
|
99
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Selected Segment Items
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(1)
|
$
|
(15)
|
$
|
(40)
|
$
|
(18)
|
Cash spent for capital expenditures
|
$
|
(36)
|
$
|
(28)
|
$
|
(30)
|
(1) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.
|
Segment Statistics(2)(3)
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Third Party Net Sales(millions)
|
Delivered logs:
|
West
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
266
|
$
|
225
|
South
|
165
|
157
|
148
|
North
|
27
|
25
|
27
|
Other
|
11
|
14
|
20
|
Total delivered logs
|
445
|
462
|
420
|
Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber
|
21
|
15
|
12
|
Products from international operations
|
—
|
—
|
19
|
Recreational and other lease revenue
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
Other revenue
|
16
|
14
|
21
|
Total
|
$
|
496
|
$
|
505
|
$
|
486
|
Delivered Logs
Third Party Sales
Realizations (per ton)
|
West
|
$
|
121.41
|
$
|
131.59
|
$
|
104.27
|
South
|
$
|
34.53
|
$
|
34.83
|
$
|
34.48
|
North
|
$
|
60.77
|
$
|
60.79
|
$
|
59.57
|
Delivered Logs
Third Party Sales
Volumes
(tons, thousands)
|
West
|
1,992
|
2,019
|
2,157
|
South
|
4,790
|
4,510
|
4,293
|
North
|
439
|
404
|
454
|
Other
|
232
|
317
|
510
|
Fee Harvest Volumes
(tons, thousands)
|
West
|
2,544
|
2,443
|
2,657
|
South
|
7,350
|
6,751
|
6,373
|
North
|
635
|
549
|
622
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
371
|
(2) The Western region includes Washington and Oregon. The Southern region includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The Northern region includes West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin and Montana. Other includes our Canadian operations and managed Twin Creeks operations (our management agreement for the Twin Creeks Venture began in April 2016 and terminated in December 2017).
|
(3) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources Segment
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Segment Statement of Operations
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Net sales
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
51
|
$
|
53
|
Cost of products sold
|
43
|
19
|
20
|
Gross margin
|
57
|
32
|
33
|
General and administrative expenses
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
Other operating costs (income), net
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
Operating income and net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
26
|
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Operating income
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
26
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
33
|
12
|
14
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
87
|
$
|
41
|
$
|
43
|
*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
|
Selected Segment Items
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Cash spent for capital expenditures
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Segment Statistics
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Net Sales
|
Real Estate
|
$
|
80
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
37
|
Energy and Natural Resources
|
20
|
17
|
16
|
Total
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
51
|
$
|
53
|
Acres Sold
|
Real Estate
|
38,226
|
21,771
|
13,257
|
Price per Acre
|
Real Estate
|
$
|
2,076
|
$
|
1,539
|
$
|
2,403
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Wood Products Segment
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Segment Statement of Operations
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,228
|
$
|
1,309
|
$
|
1,154
|
Cost of products sold
|
947
|
1,005
|
926
|
Gross margin
|
281
|
304
|
228
|
Selling expenses
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
General and administrative expenses
|
32
|
34
|
32
|
Research and development expenses
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Charges (recoveries) for product remediation
|
50
|
(20)
|
—
|
Other operating costs (income), net
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
1
|
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
180
|
$
|
270
|
$
|
172
|
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Operating income
|
$
|
180
|
$
|
270
|
$
|
172
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
37
|
36
|
35
|
Special items
|
41
|
(20)
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
258
|
$
|
286
|
$
|
207
|
*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
|
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Countervailing and antidumping duties (charges) credits(1)
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Product remediation (charges) recoveries
|
(50)
|
20
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
(41)
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
—
|
(1)As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and anti-dumping duties are no longer reported as a special item.
|
Selected Segment Items
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(1)
|
$
|
(81)
|
$
|
(226)
|
$
|
(122)
|
Cash spent for capital expenditures
|
$
|
(123)
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
(44)
|
(1) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.
|
Segment Statistics
|
in millions, except for third party sales realizations
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Structural Lumber
in board feet)
|
Third party net sales
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
569
|
$
|
478
|
Third party sales realizations
|
$
|
466
|
$
|
498
|
$
|
413
|
Third party sales volumes(2)
|
1,110
|
1,140
|
1,158
|
Production volumes
|
1,118
|
1,160
|
1,152
|
Engineered Solid
in cubic feet)
|
Third party net sales
|
$
|
122
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
117
|
Third party sales realizations
|
$
|
2,076
|
$
|
2,088
|
$
|
1,881
|
Third party sales volumes(2)
|
5.9
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
Production volumes
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
Engineered
in lineal feet)
|
Third party net sales
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
73
|
Third party sales realizations
|
$
|
1,561
|
$
|
1,585
|
$
|
1,481
|
Third party sales volumes(2)
|
54
|
49
|
49
|
Production volumes
|
52
|
56
|
50
|
Oriented Strand
in square feet 3/8")
|
Third party net sales
|
$
|
233
|
$
|
232
|
$
|
203
|
Third party sales realizations
|
$
|
335
|
$
|
314
|
$
|
263
|
Third party sales volumes(2)
|
697
|
739
|
769
|
Production volumes
|
739
|
734
|
758
|
Softwood Plywood
(volumes presented
in square feet 3/8")
|
Third party net sales
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
44
|
Third party sales realizations
|
$
|
417
|
$
|
438
|
$
|
377
|
Third party sales volumes(2)
|
95
|
115
|
118
|
Production volumes
|
86
|
97
|
97
|
Medium Density
in square feet 3/4")
|
Third party net sales
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
43
|
$
|
47
|
Third party sales realizations
|
$
|
829
|
$
|
839
|
$
|
795
|
Third party sales volumes(2)
|
45
|
51
|
59
|
Production volumes
|
50
|
50
|
56
|
(2) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Unallocated Items
|
Q1.2018 Analyst Package
|
Preliminary results (unaudited)
|
Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to or allocated to an individual operating segment. They include a portion of items such as share-based compensation expense, pension and postretirement costs, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses and the elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO.
|
Contribution to Earnings
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
(19)
|
Liability classified share-based compensation
|
(2)
|
—
|
(6)
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|
1
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO
|
(14)
|
(21)
|
(6)
|
Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments
|
(14)
|
—
|
(12)
|
Other
|
28
|
(39)
|
(7)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(19)
|
(80)
|
(53)
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits
|
(16)
|
(24)
|
(22)
|
Interest income and other
|
10
|
12
|
9
|
Net contribution to earnings
|
$
|
(25)
|
$
|
(92)
|
$
|
(66)
|
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization*
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$
|
(19)
|
$
|
(80)
|
$
|
(53)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Unallocated pension service costs
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
Special items
|
(28)
|
28
|
12
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
(46)
|
$
|
(51)
|
$
|
(38)
|
*See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
|
Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax)
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs
|
$
|
(14)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(12)
|
Environmental remediation insurance (charges) recoveries
|
42
|
(28)
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
28
|
$
|
(28)
|
$
|
(12)
|
Unallocated Selected Items
|
in millions
|
Q4.2017
|
Q1.2018
|
Q1.2017
|
Cash spent for capital expenditures
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(1)
