Weyerhaeuser Reports Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Weyerhaeuser Company

26 Oct, 2023, 16:48 ET

  • Achieved net earnings of $239 million, or $0.33 per diluted share
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $509 million, a 9 percent increase compared with second quarter 2023
  • Received approval for the company's first forest carbon credits

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $239 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion. This compares with net earnings of $310 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $230 million for second quarter 2023. There were no special items in third quarter 2023 or the same period last year. Net earnings before special items were $238 million for second quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2023 was $509 million compared with $583 million for the same period last year and $469 million for second quarter 2023.

"In the third quarter, we delivered solid results across our businesses," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we achieved an important milestone in our Natural Climate Solutions growth program with the approval of our first forest carbon credits in Maine. Looking ahead, although near-term market conditions have moderated, we remain constructive on the longer-term demand fundamentals that support our businesses. Our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on maintaining our industry-leading operating performance, serving our customers and delivering superior long-term value and returns for our shareholders."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023

2022

(millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Net sales

$

1,997

$

2,022

$

2,276

Net earnings

$

230

$

239

$

310

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.31

$

0.33

$

0.42

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

732


732


741

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$

238

$

239

$

310

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.42

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

469

$

509

$

583

Net cash from operations

$

496

$

523

$

562

Adjusted FAD(3)

$

415

$

424

$

468


(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.

(2)

Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.

(3)

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

$

567

$

521

$

(46)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$

104

$

78

$

(26)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

172

$

143

$

(29)

Q3 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest and domestic sales volumes were moderately lower than the second quarter as a result of higher elevation harvest operations and temporary harvest restrictions due to wildfire risk. Export sales volumes were significantly lower, which was partially driven by fewer export shipments to Japan. Sales realizations were slightly lower, partially driven by a reduction in export volumes, while domestic sales realizations were comparable. Per unit log and haul costs were lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes were moderately lower, partly due to wet conditions early in the quarter. Sales realizations were slightly lower, and per unit log and haul costs were comparable. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q4 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the third quarter. In the West, the company expects fee harvest volumes, sales realizations and forestry and road costs to be comparable. Per unit log and haul costs are expected to be moderately higher. In the South, the company expects fee harvest volumes, sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs to be comparable to the third quarter. Forestry and road costs are expected to be moderately lower.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

$

80

$

105

$

25

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$

52

$

56

$

4

Adjusted EBITDA

$

70

$

94

$

24

Q3 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased from the second quarter due to higher real estate sales. The number of acres sold increased significantly due to the timing of transactions. The average price per acre was significantly lower and the average basis as a percentage of sales was significantly higher due to the mix of properties sold.

Q4 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the third quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company now expects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $310 million, a $10 million increase from prior outlook, and continues to expect basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.  

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

$

1,500

$

1,537

$

37

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$

218

$

277

$

59

Adjusted EBITDA

$

270

$

328

$

58

Q3 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber were comparable to the second quarter average, while sales realizations for oriented strand board increased 39 percent. Sales volumes for lumber were slightly lower due to reduced production at several mills, partially driven by temporary operational disruptions. Unit manufacturing costs were comparable and log costs were moderately lower. For oriented strand board, sales volumes were moderately lower and unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher due to planned downtime for annual maintenance. Sales realizations were slightly lower for most engineered wood products, while sales volumes were slightly higher, primarily for solid section products. Unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher and raw material costs were higher, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

Q4 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be moderately lower than the third quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, comparable log costs, and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates moderately higher sales volumes, slightly higher fiber costs, and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects lower sales realizations, slightly higher raw material costs, and slightly lower sales volumes, primarily for solid section products. For distribution, the company anticipates lower results compared to the third quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in commodity realizations.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on October 27, 2023 to discuss third quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on October 27, 2023.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13734909) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734909). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13734909) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13734909) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: long-term demand drivers and fundamentals and future operating performance and delivery of long-term shareholder value and returns; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road costs for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business; commodity realizations for our distribution business; and basis as a percentage of real estate sales in our Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," "maintain," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
  • market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
  • our ability to hire and retain capable employees;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
  • changes in accounting principles; and
  • other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

230

Interest expense, net of capitalized
interest













70

Income taxes













25

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

104

$

52

$

218

$

(49)

$

325

Non-operating pension and other post-
employment benefit costs










12


12

Interest income and other










(18)


(18)

Operating income (loss)

104


52


218


(55)


319

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

68


5


52


1


126

Basis of real estate sold




13








13

Special items included in operating
income (loss)(1)










11


11

Adjusted EBITDA

$

172

$

70

$

270

$

(43)

$

469


(1)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

239

Interest expense, net of capitalized
interest













72

Income taxes













54

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

78

$

56

$

277

$

(46)

$

365

Non-operating pension and other post-
employment benefit costs










12


12

Interest income and other










(24)


(24)

Operating income (loss)

78


56


277


(58)


353

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

65


4


51


2


122

Basis of real estate sold




34








34

Adjusted EBITDA

$

143

$

94

$

328

$

(56)

$

509

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

310

Interest expense, net of capitalized
interest













67

Income taxes













77

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

107

$

48

$

344

$

(45)

$

454

Non-operating pension and other post-
employment benefit costs










12


12

Interest income and other










(9)


(9)

Operating income (loss)

107


48


344


(42)

$

457

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

61


5


51


2


119

Basis of real estate sold




7








7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

168

$

60

$

395

$

(40)

$

583

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

620

Interest expense, net of capitalized
interest













208

Income taxes













101

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

302

$

161

$

590

$

(124)

$

929

Non-operating pension and other post-
employment benefit costs










33


33

Interest income and other










(54)


(54)

Operating income (loss)

302


161


590


(145)


908

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

201


12


156


5


374

Basis of real estate sold




80








80

Special items included in operating
income (loss)(1)










11


11

Adjusted EBITDA

$

503

$

253

$

746

$

(129)

$

1,373


(1)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:

2023

2023

2022

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Net earnings

$

230

$

239

$

310

Environmental remediation charge

8







Net earnings before special items

$

238

$

239

$

310

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:

2023

2023

2022



Q2

Q3

Q3

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.31

$

0.33

$

0.42

Environmental remediation charge

0.01







Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.42

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:

2023

2023

2022

2023

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q3 YTD

Net cash from operations

$

496

$

523

$

562

$

1,145

Capital expenditures

(81)


(99)


(94)


(251)

Adjusted FAD

$

415

$

424

$

468

$

894

Weyerhaeuser Company 

Exhibit 99.2

Q3.2023 Analyst Package   

Preliminary results (unaudited)      

Consolidated Statement of Operations



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Net sales

$

1,881

$

1,997

$

2,022

$

2,276

$

5,900

$

8,361

Costs of sales

1,512


1,528


1,520


1,694


4,560


5,130

Gross margin

369


469


502


582


1,340


3,231

Selling expenses

22


22


22


24


66


70

General and administrative expenses

101


108


107


100


316


294

Other operating costs, net

10


20


20


1


50


19

Operating income

236


319


353


457


908


2,848

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

(9)


(12)


(12)


(12)


(33)


(38)

Interest income and other

12


18


24


9


54


9

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(66)


(70)


(72)


(67)


(208)


(204)

Loss on debt extinguishment
















(276)

Earnings before income taxes

173


255


293


387


721


2,339

Income taxes

(22)


(25)


(54)


(77)


(101)


(470)

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

239

$

310

$

620

$

1,869


Per Share Information



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date


March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.21

$

0.31

$

0.33

$

0.42

$

0.85

$

2.51

Dividends paid per common share

$

1.09

$

0.19

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

1.47

$

1.99

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

















Basic

733,163


732,021


731,046


740,058


732,069


743,990

Diluted

733,546


732,362


731,742


740,975


732,542


745,081

Common shares outstanding at end of period
(in thousands)

732,507


730,850


730,128


737,547


730,128


737,547


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

239

$

310

$

620

$

1,869

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

9


12


12


12


33


38

Interest income and other

(12)


(18)


(24)


(9)


(54)


(9)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

66


70


72


67


208


204

Loss on debt extinguishment
















276

Income taxes

22


25


54


77


101


470

Operating income

236


319


353


457


908


2,848

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

126


126


122


119


374


360

Basis of real estate sold

33


13


34


7


80


77

Special items included in operating income




11








11



Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

395

$

469

$

509

$

583

$

1,373

$

3,285


(1) 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Total Company Statistics

Q3.2023 Analyst Package 






















Preliminary results (unaudited) 














































Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
















































Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

239

$

310

$

620

$

1,869

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)
















207

Environmental remediation charge




8








8



Net earnings before special items(2)

$

151

$

238

$

239

$

310

$

628

$

2,076


























Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date


March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.21

$

0.31

$

0.33

$

0.42

$

0.85

$

2.51

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)
















0.28

Environmental remediation charge




0.01








0.01



Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$

0.21

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.42

$

0.86

$

2.79


(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.

(2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's
     earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an
     alternative to, our GAAP results.


Selected Total Company Items



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Pension and post-employment costs:

















Pension and post-employment service costs

$

6

$

5

$

6

$

9

$

17

$

27

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

9


12


12


12


33


38

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$

15

$

17

$

18

$

21

$

50

$

65

Weyerhaeuser Company    

Q3.2023 Analyst Package 

Preliminary results (unaudited) 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2023

September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

797

$

1,095

$

1,173

$

1,581

Short-term investments




665


668



Receivables, net

440


462


443


357

Receivables for taxes

28


18


18


42

Inventories

586


539


528


550

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

202


188


186


216

Total current assets

2,053


2,967


3,016


2,746

Property and equipment, net

2,157


2,133


2,106


2,171

Construction in progress

222


260


311


222

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion

11,564


11,512


11,521


11,604

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion

211


207


203


214

Deferred tax assets

8


8


8


8

Other assets

365


383


385


375

Total assets

$

16,580

$

17,470

$

17,550

$

17,340













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$

981

$

980

$

861

$

982

Accounts payable

266


254


288


247

Accrued liabilities

403


473


537


511

Total current liabilities

1,650


1,707


1,686


1,740

Long-term debt, net

4,072


4,817


4,818


4,071

Deferred tax liabilities

101


105


113


96

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits

346


348


349


344

Other liabilities

335


352


356


340

Total liabilities

6,504


7,329


7,322


6,591

Total equity

10,076


10,141


10,228


10,749

Total liabilities and equity

$

16,580

$

17,470

$

17,550

$

17,340

Weyerhaeuser Company    

Q3.2023 Analyst Package 

Preliminary results (unaudited) 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
 2023

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Sept 30,
2023

Sept 30,
2022

Cash flows from operations:

















Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

239

$

310

$

620

$

1,869

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:

















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

126


126


122


119


374


360

Basis of real estate sold

33


13


34


7


80


77

Pension and other post-employment benefits

15


17


18


21


50


65

Share-based compensation expense

8


9


9


8


26


25

Loss on debt extinguishment
















276

Other

3


(1)


(6)


3


(4)


17

Change in:

















Receivables, net

(83)


(22)


28


121


(77)


81

Receivables and payables for taxes

14


13


24


(12)


51


15

Inventories

(36)


50


9


28


23


(30)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(9)


17


(13)


(4)


(5)


(7)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(87)


57


73


(8)


43


(23)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments

(6)


(5)


(5)


(5)


(16)


(19)

Other

(3)


(8)


(9)


(26)


(20)


(41)

Net cash from operations

$

126

$

496

$

523

$

562

$

1,145

$

2,665

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$

(50)

$

(69)

$

(90)

$

(86)

$

(209)

$

(207)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation

(21)


(12)


(9)


(8)


(42)


(38)

Acquisition of timberlands




(2)


(68)


(3)


(70)


(286)

Purchase of short-term investments




(664)








(664)



Other

2


(2)


3





3


1

Net cash from investing activities

$

(69)

$

(749)

$

(164)

$

(97)

$

(982)

$

(530)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Cash dividends on common shares

$

(799)

$

(139)

$

(138)

$

(133)

$

(1,076)

$

(1,485)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt




743








743


881

Payments on long-term debt







(118)





(118)


(1,203)

Repurchases of common shares

(34)


(51)


(24)


(143)


(109)


(402)

Other

(8)


(2)


(1)





(11)


(5)

Net cash from financing activities

$

(841)

$

551

$

(281)

$

(276)

$

(571)

$

(2,214)



















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(784)

$

298

$

78

$

189

$

(408)

$

(79)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,581


797


1,095


1,731


1,581


1,999

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

797

$

1,095

$

1,173

$

1,920

$

1,173

$

1,920



















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

57

$

70

$

63

$

62

$

190

$

211

Income taxes, net of refunds

$

6

$

12

$

22

$

92

$

40

$

446

Weyerhaeuser Company    

Timberlands Segment

Q3.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$

462

$

417

$

380

$

441

$

1,259

$

1,421

Intersegment sales

142


150


141


133


433


450

Total net sales

604


567


521


574


1,692


1,871

Costs of sales

461


439


417


442


1,317


1,360

Gross margin

143


128


104


132


375


511

Selling expenses







1


1


1


1

General and administrative expenses

25


24


25


25


74


73

Other operating income, net

(2)








(1)


(2)


(5)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

120

$

104

$

78

$

107

$

302

$

442

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating income

$

120

$

104

$

78

$

107

$

302

$

442

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

68


68


65


61


201


192

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

188

$

172

$

143

$

168

$

503

$

634

(1)  See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. 

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$

(24)

$

51

$

23

$

14

$

50

$

37

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$

(26)

$

(22)

$

(26)

$

(22)

$

(74)

$

(75)


























(2)  Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

(3)  Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)




Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Third Party

Delivered logs:
















Net Sales

West

$

229

$

206

$

176

$

224

$

611

$

791

(millions)

South

168


162


155


166


485


480


North

17


7


11


15


35


40


Total delivered logs

414


375


342


405


1,131


1,311


Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

16


15


12


10


43


30


Recreational and other lease revenue

18


17


19


18


54


51


Other revenue

14


10


7


8


31


29


Total

$

462

$

417

$

380

$

441

$

1,259

$

1,421

Delivered Logs

West

$

137.10

$

123.45

$

119.19

$

158.59

$

126.89

$

164.97

Third Party Sales

South

$

38.23

$

37.49

$

36.92

$

38.59

$

37.56

$

38.08

Realizations (per ton)

North

$

81.71

$

78.69

$

73.81

$

83.84

$

78.46

$

79.26

Delivered Logs

West

1,674


1,661


1,479


1,411


4,814


4,793

Third Party Sales

South

4,386


4,341


4,180


4,310


12,907


12,612

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

204


98


148


177


450


505

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,245


2,292


2,137


1,760


6,674


6,085

(tons, thousands)

South

6,432


6,430


6,146


6,112


19,008


18,113


North

285


175


223


245


683


703

(4)  Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company                Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q3.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)


Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Net sales

$

101

$

80

$

105

$

68

$

286

$

313

Costs of sales

41


21


43


14


105


100

Gross margin

60


59


62


54


181


213

General and administrative expenses

7


7


6


6


20


19

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

53

$

52

$

56

$

48

$

161

$

194

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating income

$

53

$

52

$

56

$

48

$

161

$

194

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

3


5


4


5


12


12

Basis of real estate sold

33


13


34


7


80


77

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

89

$

70

$

94

$

60

$

253

$

283

(1)  See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$



$



$



$



$



$



























Segment Statistics



Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Net Sales

Real Estate

$

72

$

47

$

79

$

30

$

198

$

217

(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources

29


33


26


38


88


96

Total

$

101

$

80

$

105

$

68

$

286

$

313

Acres Sold

Real Estate

20,753


9,281


25,721


5,014


55,755


56,046

Price per Acre

Real Estate

$

3,241

$

4,790

$

3,033

$

5,046

$

3,403

$

3,624

Basis as a Percent of
Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate

46

%

28

%

43

%

23

%

40

%

35

%






















































Weyerhaeuser Company

                                                                                                                                              Wood Products Segment

Q3.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)








































Segment Statement of Operations






































in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022
























Net sales

$

1,318

$

1,500

$

1,537

$

1,767

$

4,355

$

6,627
























Costs of sales

1,159


1,218


1,195


1,360


3,572


4,050
























Gross margin

159


282


342


407


783


2,577
























Selling expenses

22


21


20


22


63


64
























General and administrative expenses

36


37


38


36


111


106
























Other operating costs, net

6


6


7


5


19


18
























Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

95

$

218

$

277

$

344

$

590

$

2,389









































































Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



































































in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022
























Operating income

$

95

$

218

$

277

$

344

$

590

$

2,389
























Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53


52


51


51


156


151
























Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

148

$

270

$

328

$

395

$

746

$

2,540

















































(1)  See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
















































Selected Segment Items























in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022
























Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$

(127)

$

40

$

52

$

136

$

(35)

$

(30)
























Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(43)

$

(56)

$

(69)

$

(68)

$

(168)

$

(163)

























(2)  Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Structural Lumber

Third party net sales

$

515

$

573

$

570

$

676

$

1,658

$

2,880

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

450

$

479

$

481

$

556

$

470

$

786

in board feet)

Third party sales volumes(3)

1,144


1,196


1,184


1,216


3,524


3,662

Production volumes

1,143


1,164


1,174


1,140


3,481


3,575

Oriented Strand

Third party net sales

$

208

$

215

$

284

$

287

$

707

$

1,348

Board

Third party sales realizations

$

269

$

299

$

416

$

401

$

325

$

622

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

773


720


683


715


2,176


2,167

in square feet 3/8")

Production volumes

761


727


724


735


2,212


2,232

Engineered Solid

Third party net sales

$

169

$

215

$

216

$

233

$

600

$

676

Section

Third party sales realizations

$

3,643

$

3,571

$

3,458

$

3,946

$

3,549

$

3,754

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

4.7


6.0


6.2


5.9


16.9


18.0

in cubic feet)

Production volumes

4.6


5.9


5.6


6.0


16.1


18.1

Engineered

Third party net sales

$

87

$

126

$

122

$

166

$

335

$

471

I-joists

Third party sales realizations

$

3,171

$

2,901

$

2,862

$

3,525

$

2,951

$

3,312

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

27


44


42


47


113


142

in lineal feet)

Production volumes

25


38


42


47


105


141

Softwood Plywood

Third party net sales

$

41

$

44

$

42

$

47

$

127

$

158

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

490

$

474

$

488

$

632

$

484

$

720

in square feet 3/8")

Third party sales volumes(3)

83


94


86


74


263


219

Production volumes

74


84


77


64


235


197

Medium Density

Third party net sales

$

38

$

42

$

40

$

50

$

120

$

151

Fiberboard

Third party sales realizations

$

1,314

$

1,342

$

1,242

$

1,274

$

1,298

$

1,173

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

29


31


33


40


93


129

in square feet 3/4")

Production volumes

34


33


34


38


101


130

(3)  Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                                                Unallocated Items

Q3.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses and interest income and other.


Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$

(27)

$

(32)

$

(33)

$

(36)

$

(92)

$

(103)

Liability classified share-based compensation




(2)


2


2





5

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(1)


2





9


1


12

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO

9


3


(4)


2


8


(39)

Other, net

(13)


(26)


(23)


(19)


(62)


(52)

Operating loss

(32)


(55)


(58)


(42)


(145)


(177)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

(9)


(12)


(12)


(12)


(33)


(38)

Interest income and other

12


18


24


9


54


9

Net charge to earnings

$

(29)

$

(49)

$

(46)

$

(45)

$

(124)

$

(206)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating loss

$

(32)

$

(55)

$

(58)

$

(42)

$

(145)

$

(177)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2


1


2


2


5


5

Special items




11








11



Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(30)

$

(43)

$

(56)

$

(40)

$

(129)

$

(172)

(1)  See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. 

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Environmental remediation charge

$



$

11

$



$



$

11

$


Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings

$



$

11

$



$



$

11

$



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q3.2023

Q3.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(2)

$

(3)

$

(4)

$

(4)

$

(9)

$

(7)

























For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor (206) 539-3907

Media  Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Also from this source

Weyerhaeuser to Release Third Quarter Results on October 26

Weyerhaeuser to Release Third Quarter Results on October 26

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, October 26, after the market closes. The company will then hold...
Weyerhaeuser Announces Approval of First Forest Carbon Project

Weyerhaeuser Announces Approval of First Forest Carbon Project

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced it has received approval from the American Carbon Registry for its Improved Forest Management (IFM)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.