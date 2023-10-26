Weyerhaeuser Reports Third Quarter Results

Achieved net earnings of $239 million , or $0.33 per diluted share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $509 million , a 9 percent increase compared with second quarter 2023

Received approval for the company's first forest carbon credits

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $239 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion. This compares with net earnings of $310 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $230 million for second quarter 2023. There were no special items in third quarter 2023 or the same period last year. Net earnings before special items were $238 million for second quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2023 was $509 million compared with $583 million for the same period last year and $469 million for second quarter 2023.

"In the third quarter, we delivered solid results across our businesses," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we achieved an important milestone in our Natural Climate Solutions growth program with the approval of our first forest carbon credits in Maine. Looking ahead, although near-term market conditions have moderated, we remain constructive on the longer-term demand fundamentals that support our businesses. Our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on maintaining our industry-leading operating performance, serving our customers and delivering superior long-term value and returns for our shareholders."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023



2022

(millions, except per share data)

Q2



Q3



Q3

Net sales

$ 1,997



$ 2,022



$ 2,276

Net earnings

$ 230



$ 239



$ 310

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.42

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



732





732





741

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$ 238



$ 239



$ 310

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$ 0.32



$ 0.33



$ 0.42

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 469



$ 509



$ 583

Net cash from operations

$ 496



$ 523



$ 562

Adjusted FAD(3)

$ 415



$ 424



$ 468







(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release. (3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023







(millions)

Q2



Q3



Change

Net sales

$ 567



$ 521



$ (46)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 104



$ 78



$ (26)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 172



$ 143



$ (29)



Q3 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest and domestic sales volumes were moderately lower than the second quarter as a result of higher elevation harvest operations and temporary harvest restrictions due to wildfire risk. Export sales volumes were significantly lower, which was partially driven by fewer export shipments to Japan. Sales realizations were slightly lower, partially driven by a reduction in export volumes, while domestic sales realizations were comparable. Per unit log and haul costs were lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes were moderately lower, partly due to wet conditions early in the quarter. Sales realizations were slightly lower, and per unit log and haul costs were comparable. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q4 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the third quarter. In the West, the company expects fee harvest volumes, sales realizations and forestry and road costs to be comparable. Per unit log and haul costs are expected to be moderately higher. In the South, the company expects fee harvest volumes, sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs to be comparable to the third quarter. Forestry and road costs are expected to be moderately lower.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023







(millions)

Q2



Q3



Change

Net sales

$ 80



$ 105



$ 25

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 52



$ 56



$ 4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 70



$ 94



$ 24



Q3 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased from the second quarter due to higher real estate sales. The number of acres sold increased significantly due to the timing of transactions. The average price per acre was significantly lower and the average basis as a percentage of sales was significantly higher due to the mix of properties sold.

Q4 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the third quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company now expects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $310 million, a $10 million increase from prior outlook, and continues to expect basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023







(millions)

Q2



Q3



Change

Net sales

$ 1,500



$ 1,537



$ 37

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 218



$ 277



$ 59

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 270



$ 328



$ 58



Q3 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber were comparable to the second quarter average, while sales realizations for oriented strand board increased 39 percent. Sales volumes for lumber were slightly lower due to reduced production at several mills, partially driven by temporary operational disruptions. Unit manufacturing costs were comparable and log costs were moderately lower. For oriented strand board, sales volumes were moderately lower and unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher due to planned downtime for annual maintenance. Sales realizations were slightly lower for most engineered wood products, while sales volumes were slightly higher, primarily for solid section products. Unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher and raw material costs were higher, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

Q4 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be moderately lower than the third quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, comparable log costs, and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates moderately higher sales volumes, slightly higher fiber costs, and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects lower sales realizations, slightly higher raw material costs, and slightly lower sales volumes, primarily for solid section products. For distribution, the company anticipates lower results compared to the third quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in commodity realizations.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com .

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on October 27, 2023 to discuss third quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on October 27, 2023.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13734909) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734909). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13734909) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13734909) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: long-term demand drivers and fundamentals and future operating performance and delivery of long-term shareholder value and returns; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road costs for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business; commodity realizations for our distribution business; and basis as a percentage of real estate sales in our Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," "maintain," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 230

Interest expense, net of capitalized

interest



























70

Income taxes



























25

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 104



$ 52



$ 218



$ (49)



$ 325

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(18)





(18)

Operating income (loss)



104





52





218





(55)





319

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





5





52





1





126

Basis of real estate sold



—





13





—





—





13

Special items included in operating

income (loss)(1)



—





—





—





11





11

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 172



$ 70



$ 270



$ (43)



$ 469







(1) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 239

Interest expense, net of capitalized

interest



























72

Income taxes



























54

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 78



$ 56



$ 277



$ (46)



$ 365

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(24)





(24)

Operating income (loss)



78





56





277





(58)





353

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





4





51





2





122

Basis of real estate sold



—





34





—





—





34

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 143



$ 94



$ 328



$ (56)



$ 509



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 310

Interest expense, net of capitalized

interest



























67

Income taxes



























77

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 107



$ 48



$ 344



$ (45)



$ 454

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(9)





(9)

Operating income (loss)



107





48





344





(42)



$ 457

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



61





5





51





2





119

Basis of real estate sold



—





7





—





—





7

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 168



$ 60



$ 395



$ (40)



$ 583



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 620

Interest expense, net of capitalized

interest



























208

Income taxes



























101

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 302



$ 161



$ 590



$ (124)



$ 929

Non-operating pension and other post-

employment benefit costs



—





—





—





33





33

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(54)





(54)

Operating income (loss)



302





161





590





(145)





908

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



201





12





156





5





374

Basis of real estate sold



—





80





—





—





80

Special items included in operating

income (loss)(1)



—





—





—





11





11

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 503



$ 253



$ 746



$ (129)



$ 1,373







(1) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2023



2023



2022



(millions)

Q2



Q3



Q3



Net earnings

$ 230



$ 239



$ 310



Environmental remediation charge



8





—





—



Net earnings before special items

$ 238



$ 239



$ 310





The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2023



2023



2022







Q2



Q3



Q3



Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.42



Environmental remediation charge



0.01





—





—



Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$ 0.32



$ 0.33



$ 0.42





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2023



2023



2022



2023

(millions)

Q2



Q3



Q3



Q3 YTD

Net cash from operations

$ 496



$ 523



$ 562



$ 1,145

Capital expenditures



(81)





(99)





(94)





(251)

Adjusted FAD

$ 415



$ 424



$ 468



$ 894



Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q3.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Net sales

$ 1,881



$ 1,997



$ 2,022



$ 2,276



$ 5,900



$ 8,361

Costs of sales



1,512





1,528





1,520





1,694





4,560





5,130

Gross margin



369





469





502





582





1,340





3,231

Selling expenses



22





22





22





24





66





70

General and administrative expenses



101





108





107





100





316





294

Other operating costs, net



10





20





20





1





50





19

Operating income



236





319





353





457





908





2,848

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(9)





(12)





(12)





(12)





(33)





(38)

Interest income and other



12





18





24





9





54





9

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(66)





(70)





(72)





(67)





(208)





(204)

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





—





(276)

Earnings before income taxes



173





255





293





387





721





2,339

Income taxes



(22)





(25)





(54)





(77)





(101)





(470)

Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 310



$ 620



$ 1,869





Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.21



$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.42



$ 0.85



$ 2.51

Dividends paid per common share

$ 1.09



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.18



$ 1.47



$ 1.99

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):



































Basic



733,163





732,021





731,046





740,058





732,069





743,990

Diluted



733,546





732,362





731,742





740,975





732,542





745,081

Common shares outstanding at end of period

(in thousands)



732,507





730,850





730,128





737,547





730,128





737,547





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 310



$ 620



$ 1,869

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9





12





12





12





33





38

Interest income and other



(12)





(18)





(24)





(9)





(54)





(9)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



66





70





72





67





208





204

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





—





276

Income taxes



22





25





54





77





101





470

Operating income



236





319





353





457





908





2,848

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126





126





122





119





374





360

Basis of real estate sold



33





13





34





7





80





77

Special items included in operating income



—





11





—





—





11





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 395



$ 469



$ 509



$ 583



$ 1,373



$ 3,285







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q3.2023 Analyst Package













































Preliminary results (unaudited)





























































































Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)

































































































Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 310



$ 620



$ 1,869

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





—





—





—





—





207

Environmental remediation charge



—





8





—





—





8





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 151



$ 238



$ 239



$ 310



$ 628



$ 2,076





















































Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.21



$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.42



$ 0.85



$ 2.51

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





—





—





—





—





0.28

Environmental remediation charge



—





0.01





—





—





0.01





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.21



$ 0.32



$ 0.33



$ 0.42



$ 0.86



$ 2.79





(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's

earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an

alternative to, our GAAP results.



Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Pension and post-employment costs:



































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 6



$ 5



$ 6



$ 9



$ 17



$ 27

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9





12





12





12





33





38

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 15



$ 17



$ 18



$ 21



$ 50



$ 65



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 797



$ 1,095



$ 1,173



$ 1,581

Short-term investments



—





665





668





—

Receivables, net



440





462





443





357

Receivables for taxes



28





18





18





42

Inventories



586





539





528





550

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



202





188





186





216

Total current assets



2,053





2,967





3,016





2,746

Property and equipment, net



2,157





2,133





2,106





2,171

Construction in progress



222





260





311





222

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,564





11,512





11,521





11,604

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



211





207





203





214

Deferred tax assets



8





8





8





8

Other assets



365





383





385





375

Total assets

$ 16,580



$ 17,470



$ 17,550



$ 17,340



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 981



$ 980



$ 861



$ 982

Accounts payable



266





254





288





247

Accrued liabilities



403





473





537





511

Total current liabilities



1,650





1,707





1,686





1,740

Long-term debt, net



4,072





4,817





4,818





4,071

Deferred tax liabilities



101





105





113





96

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



346





348





349





344

Other liabilities



335





352





356





340

Total liabilities



6,504





7,329





7,322





6,591

Total equity



10,076





10,141





10,228





10,749

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,580



$ 17,470



$ 17,550



$ 17,340



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2022

Cash flows from operations:



































Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 310



$ 620



$ 1,869

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:



































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126





126





122





119





374





360

Basis of real estate sold



33





13





34





7





80





77

Pension and other post-employment benefits



15





17





18





21





50





65

Share-based compensation expense



8





9





9





8





26





25

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





—





276

Other



3





(1)





(6)





3





(4)





17

Change in:



































Receivables, net



(83)





(22)





28





121





(77)





81

Receivables and payables for taxes



14





13





24





(12)





51





15

Inventories



(36)





50





9





28





23





(30)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(9)





17





(13)





(4)





(5)





(7)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(87)





57





73





(8)





43





(23)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(6)





(5)





(5)





(5)





(16)





(19)

Other



(3)





(8)





(9)





(26)





(20)





(41)

Net cash from operations

$ 126



$ 496



$ 523



$ 562



$ 1,145



$ 2,665

Cash flows from investing activities:



































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (50)



$ (69)



$ (90)



$ (86)



$ (209)



$ (207)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(21)





(12)





(9)





(8)





(42)





(38)

Acquisition of timberlands



—





(2)





(68)





(3)





(70)





(286)

Purchase of short-term investments



—





(664)





—





—





(664)





—

Other



2





(2)





3





—





3





1

Net cash from investing activities

$ (69)



$ (749)



$ (164)



$ (97)



$ (982)



$ (530)

Cash flows from financing activities:



































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (799)



$ (139)



$ (138)



$ (133)



$ (1,076)



$ (1,485)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





743





—





—





743





881

Payments on long-term debt



—





—





(118)





—





(118)





(1,203)

Repurchases of common shares



(34)





(51)





(24)





(143)





(109)





(402)

Other



(8)





(2)





(1)





—





(11)





(5)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (841)



$ 551



$ (281)



$ (276)



$ (571)



$ (2,214)







































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (784)



$ 298



$ 78



$ 189



$ (408)



$ (79)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,581





797





1,095





1,731





1,581





1,999

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 797



$ 1,095



$ 1,173



$ 1,920



$ 1,173



$ 1,920







































Cash paid during the period for:



































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 57



$ 70



$ 63



$ 62



$ 190



$ 211

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 6



$ 12



$ 22



$ 92



$ 40



$ 446



Weyerhaeuser Company

Timberlands Segment Q3.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations



in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 462



$ 417



$ 380



$ 441



$ 1,259



$ 1,421

Intersegment sales



142





150





141





133





433





450

Total net sales



604





567





521





574





1,692





1,871

Costs of sales



461





439





417





442





1,317





1,360

Gross margin



143





128





104





132





375





511

Selling expenses



—





—





1





1





1





1

General and administrative expenses



25





24





25





25





74





73

Other operating income, net



(2)





—





—





(1)





(2)





(5)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 120



$ 104



$ 78



$ 107



$ 302



$ 442



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Operating income

$ 120



$ 104



$ 78



$ 107



$ 302



$ 442

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





68





65





61





201





192

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 188



$ 172



$ 143



$ 168



$ 503



$ 634



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$ (24)



$ 51



$ 23



$ 14



$ 50



$ 37

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (26)



$ (22)



$ (26)



$ (22)



$ (74)



$ (75)























































(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Third Party

Delivered logs:

































Net Sales

West $ 229



$ 206



$ 176



$ 224



$ 611



$ 791

(millions)

South

168





162





155





166





485





480





North

17





7





11





15





35





40





Total delivered logs

414





375





342





405





1,131





1,311





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

16





15





12





10





43





30





Recreational and other lease revenue

18





17





19





18





54





51





Other revenue

14





10





7





8





31





29





Total $ 462



$ 417



$ 380



$ 441



$ 1,259



$ 1,421

Delivered Logs

West $ 137.10



$ 123.45



$ 119.19



$ 158.59



$ 126.89



$ 164.97

Third Party Sales

South $ 38.23



$ 37.49



$ 36.92



$ 38.59



$ 37.56



$ 38.08

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 81.71



$ 78.69



$ 73.81



$ 83.84



$ 78.46



$ 79.26

Delivered Logs

West

1,674





1,661





1,479





1,411





4,814





4,793

Third Party Sales

South

4,386





4,341





4,180





4,310





12,907





12,612

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

204





98





148





177





450





505

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,245





2,292





2,137





1,760





6,674





6,085

(tons, thousands)

South

6,432





6,430





6,146





6,112





19,008





18,113





North

285





175





223





245





683





703



(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q3.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Net sales

$ 101



$ 80



$ 105



$ 68



$ 286



$ 313

Costs of sales



41





21





43





14





105





100

Gross margin



60





59





62





54





181





213

General and administrative expenses



7





7





6





6





20





19

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 53



$ 52



$ 56



$ 48



$ 161



$ 194

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1) in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Operating income

$ 53



$ 52



$ 56



$ 48



$ 161



$ 194

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





5





4





5





12





12

Basis of real estate sold



33





13





34





7





80





77

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 89



$ 70



$ 94



$ 60



$ 253



$ 283



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















































Segment Statistics







Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 72



$ 47



$ 79



$ 30



$ 198



$ 217

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



29





33





26





38





88





96



Total

$ 101



$ 80



$ 105



$ 68



$ 286



$ 313

Acres Sold Real Estate



20,753





9,281





25,721





5,014





55,755





56,046

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,241



$ 4,790



$ 3,033



$ 5,046



$ 3,403



$ 3,624

Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



46 %



28 %



43 %



23 %



40 %



35 %













































































































Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q3.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

















































































Segment Statement of Operations













































































in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

















































Net sales

$ 1,318



$ 1,500



$ 1,537



$ 1,767



$ 4,355



$ 6,627

















































Costs of sales



1,159





1,218





1,195





1,360





3,572





4,050

















































Gross margin



159





282





342





407





783





2,577

















































Selling expenses



22





21





20





22





63





64

















































General and administrative expenses



36





37





38





36





111





106

















































Other operating costs, net



6





6





7





5





19





18

















































Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 95



$ 218



$ 277



$ 344



$ 590



$ 2,389



















































































































































Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)







































































































































in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

















































Operating income

$ 95



$ 218



$ 277



$ 344



$ 590



$ 2,389

















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



53





52





51





51





156





151

















































Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 148



$ 270



$ 328



$ 395



$ 746



$ 2,540



































































































(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

































































































Selected Segment Items















































in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

















































Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$ (127)



$ 40



$ 52



$ 136



$ (35)



$ (30)

















































Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (43)



$ (56)



$ (69)



$ (68)



$ (168)



$ (163)



















































(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 515



$ 573



$ 570



$ 676



$ 1,658



$ 2,880

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 450



$ 479



$ 481



$ 556



$ 470



$ 786

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,144





1,196





1,184





1,216





3,524





3,662



Production volumes



1,143





1,164





1,174





1,140





3,481





3,575

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 208



$ 215



$ 284



$ 287



$ 707



$ 1,348

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 269



$ 299



$ 416



$ 401



$ 325



$ 622

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



773





720





683





715





2,176





2,167

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



761





727





724





735





2,212





2,232

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 169



$ 215



$ 216



$ 233



$ 600



$ 676

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 3,643



$ 3,571



$ 3,458



$ 3,946



$ 3,549



$ 3,754

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



4.7





6.0





6.2





5.9





16.9





18.0

in cubic feet) Production volumes



4.6





5.9





5.6





6.0





16.1





18.1

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 87



$ 126



$ 122



$ 166



$ 335



$ 471

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 3,171



$ 2,901



$ 2,862



$ 3,525



$ 2,951



$ 3,312

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



27





44





42





47





113





142

in lineal feet) Production volumes



25





38





42





47





105





141

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 41



$ 44



$ 42



$ 47



$ 127



$ 158

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 490



$ 474



$ 488



$ 632



$ 484



$ 720

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



83





94





86





74





263





219



Production volumes



74





84





77





64





235





197

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 38



$ 42



$ 40



$ 50



$ 120



$ 151

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 1,314



$ 1,342



$ 1,242



$ 1,274



$ 1,298



$ 1,173

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



29





31





33





40





93





129

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



34





33





34





38





101





130





(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q3.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses and interest income and other.





Net Charge to Earnings



in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (27)



$ (32)



$ (33)



$ (36)



$ (92)



$ (103)

Liability classified share-based compensation



—





(2)





2





2





—





5

Foreign exchange (loss) gain



(1)





2





—





9





1





12

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



9





3





(4)





2





8





(39)

Other, net



(13)





(26)





(23)





(19)





(62)





(52)

Operating loss



(32)





(55)





(58)





(42)





(145)





(177)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(9)





(12)





(12)





(12)





(33)





(38)

Interest income and other



12





18





24





9





54





9

Net charge to earnings

$ (29)



$ (49)



$ (46)



$ (45)



$ (124)



$ (206)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Operating loss

$ (32)



$ (55)



$ (58)



$ (42)



$ (145)



$ (177)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





2





2





5





5

Special items



—





11





—





—





11





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (30)



$ (43)



$ (56)



$ (40)



$ (129)



$ (172)



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Environmental remediation charge

$ —



$ 11



$ —



$ —



$ 11



$ —

Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings

$ —



$ 11



$ —



$ —



$ 11



$ —



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q3.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (2)



$ (3)



$ (4)



$ (4)



$ (9)



$ (7)





















































