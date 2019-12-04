Weyo Introduces Oddbods 'Oddlife'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyo, the award-winning creator of interactive digital experiences for children, has partnered with One Animation for the launch of Oddbods 'Oddlife,' a new original app based on the twice Emmy nominated pre-school hit - The Oddbods Show. Providing parents with a toolkit to help navigate those universal everyday challenges we all face with our kids, the app seamlessly combines fun, interactive and practical hacks with humorous, stimulating play and learning for their preschoolers. This app is the second app Weyo has debuted in the United States, the first being the highly successful Sesame Street Yourself on November 7.

"We are excited to introduce the world to our latest app Oddbods 'Oddlife,'" said Baz Palmer, CEO and founder, Weyo. "We believe that this app will continue the momentum started with Sesame Street Yourself and provide parents with a safe app for their children, while continuing our goal to establish Weyo as the best choice for children's apps when it comes to entertainment, education and fun."

Delivered through Apple's new groundbreaking ARKit3 augmented reality (AR) technology, Oddbods 'Oddlife' uses AR to deliver a vibrant new dimension to learning: Kids communicate directly with their favorite Oddbods characters through tailored 'Facetime style' content. They can even play dress up and become their favorite Oddbods character, or sing along to songs from the show, record a video and share with friends, or simply save and keep for later use. With hours of interactive and educational games and tasks, kids' imaginations and bodies will get moving in a fresh, new, fun and safe ad-free environment.

"Oddbods 'Oddlife' brings together the best kids' entertainment and augmented reality to create a safe, happy and immersive world where a child's creativity and imagination can run wild," said Sashim Parmanand, CEO, One Animation. "It is a super fun, super educational digital adventure that will give parents interactive 'hacks' to help prepare kids for daily life in a never-before-seen format."

With new interactive games made available throughout the day, parents can make daily tasks fun. Join Slick in the morning as he helps kids brush their teeth, or snuggle up and play the yawning game to fall asleep with Zee.

About Weyo

Weyo empowers the world's favorite brands to build magically interactive and safe digital experiences for children. Weyo works with globally trusted children's brands using pioneering technology and innovative content. For more information, please visit www.weyo.app

About One Animation

Founded in 2008, One Animation is a CG Animation studio with an international team of award winning talent. The company has produced a vast portfolio of highly successful animation titles that are broadcast on global networks such as Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Netflix, and seen across over 180 countries worldwide. Dedicated to developing the highest quality, family-focused TV, film and new media content, the team continues to push the boundaries of production; building upon a unique pipeline that delivers the highest quality productions with shorter than average production schedules. For more information, please visit us at www.oneanimation.com

About Oddbods

Oddbods is a globally loved, twice Emmy award nominated, non-dialogue comedy featuring seven adorable, highly unique pals. Together, despite their differences, they survive the perils of everyday life, unintentionally turning ordinary situations into unexpected, extraordinary and always humorous events. The quirky but totally charming Oddbods celebrate individuality in a funny, warm and unexpected way. After all, there's a little odd in everyone!

