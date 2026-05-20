WFA Welcomes Bob Wright as Wendy's CEO and Cites a Strong Path Forward for the Brand

MISSION, Kan., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Franchise Association (WFA), which represents nearly 80% of Wendy's franchised restaurants, today welcomed the appointment of Bob Wright as President and CEO of Wendy's.

Given Wright's deep knowledge of the brand and its history, the WFA views this transition as a meaningful opportunity to reinforce Wendy's strong culture and build on its legacy of franchise-driven operational excellence.

"We look forward to working alongside Bob and the Wendy's leadership team to help return Wendy's to the top tier of quick-service restaurants," said Chris Lane, WFA Chair. "That begins with delivering on the fundamentals that have always defined Wendy's: fresh, never-frozen beef, made-to-order food prepared with quality ingredients, and an unwavering focus on exceeding guest expectations."

The WFA and franchisees across the country welcome the opportunity to work closely with the company during this transition and appreciate the Wendy's Board of Directors for its collaborative and receptive engagement with franchise leadership throughout the process.

"We are encouraged by the opportunity to partner with Bob, Wendy's leaders and the Board of Directors in reaffirming the values and culture that built this brand and restoring focus on the principles that have long defined Wendy's," said Wendy Thomas, WFA Vice Chair.

The WFA appreciates the leadership of Interim CEO Ken Cook. Cook's willingness to partner with franchise leaders in response to economic pressures provided meaningful stability for operators during a challenging financial period. The association looks forward to his continued contributions as Chief Financial Officer.

About WFA

The Wendy's Franchise Association, or WFA, is an independent association whose mission is to serve as a voice for its members, protect the interests of the system, improve restaurant profitability and operations, and strengthen the Wendy's family.

SOURCE Wendy's Franchise Association