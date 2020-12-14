WFG Agents Giving Back to Communities

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their businesses, World Financial Group's (WFG) licensed, independent agents help people achieve better financial futures through the life insurance products and solutions they offer. The financial independence they can achieve through their businesses also affords additional benefits, such as the ability to give back to charities, hospitals and other organizations in need.

WFG agents responded, raising more than $850,000 to disperse to charities, through The WFG Foundation in the United States and the WFG Charitable Trust in Canada, including Feed America, Food Banks of Canada, the International Rescue Committee, Charity Water and Education Without Borders. Additionally, in Canada, a group of agents donated $280,000, including $25,000 from the WFG Charitable Trust, to hospitals and foodbanks across Canada.

Charitable donations are not the only way that WFG agents give back. Many volunteer their time at charitable organizations that provide food to people in need. Others helped deliver protective gear in support of essential workers on the front lines due to the pandemic.

Through The WFG Foundation in the United States and the WFG Charitable Trust in Canada, WFG agents can request matching funds for charities in their communities. These donations have become even more important as some not-for-profit organizations and healthcare facilities have experienced difficulties keeping up with the demands placed on them due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The independent life insurance agents who comprise WFG are able to give back to their communities and to organizations that are important to them," said Susan Davies, President, The WFG Foundation. "Not only do they have the resources to do so, but because they set their own schedules, they can more easily set aside time to volunteer."

About World Financial Group

World Financial Group (WFG) consists of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC and its subsidiaries in the United States and World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc., whose agents offer life insurance and other fixed products when properly licensed and appointed. Learn more at WorldFinancialGroup.com.

About The WFG Foundation and the WFG Charitable Trust

The WFG Foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of people in the communities where our agents work and live. Donations and contributions to The WFG Foundation provides matching grants to qualified charitable contributions given by U.S. WFG agents to causes important to them in the United States and throughout the world.

The WFG Charitable Trust is a Canadian registered Private Foundation, that raises money through individual and corporate donations to support charitable projects and to fund matching grants that can effectively double qualified charitable contributions given by Canadian WFG agents to causes that are important to them.

