WFLA Launches Expansive New Tech-Focused Set, Designed and Installed by FX Design Group

The design aspects of the set evoke the Tampa Bay area's past, present, and future, incorporating local elements such as the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, classic shutter designs, and forward-thinking technological integration. Both high and low resolution LED panels add depth and layering to the visual information conveyed in WFLA's reporting.



The LED displays utilized on the set were supplied by Neoti, with technical integration provided by Digital Video Group for the set's video wall and other broadcast components. Both companies have a standing legacy of successful projects with FX and lent their specific skillsets to the realization and achievement of WFLA's broadcast vision.



The launch of this project continues a year of steady progress for FX Design Group. Alongside several successful launches and other large-scale designs installing in late 2020, WFLA exhibits the forward-thinking philosophies that FX imbues in all of their set designs and installations. Fittingly, WFLA's launch comes only a few months after FX Design Group was honored to win Best Use of Set Technology (Local) at the NewsCastStudio Broadcast Production Awards for their work at WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina.



For more information about this project, click here. To learn more about the work of FX Design Group, click here.

Media Contact:

Matt O'Rourke

407-877-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE FX Design Group LLC

Related Links

https://www.fxgroup.tv

