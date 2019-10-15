WFLA Scores as Shawn "Pescas" Costner named WFLA President

PALMDALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanning more than 20 years, Shawn "Pescas" Costner has built a formidable career in executive management from his position as National Director of Street Promotions with Penalty Records to Executive Vice President of Roc Nation Sports. Costner, a master communicator, goal oriented and uber focused entrepreneur with the business acumen of Bill Gates and the fortitude of the Obamas, has been named President of the WFLA.

Lupe Rose, CEO of The SHE Brand and WFLA has said, "It's a no brainer to bring Mr. Costner on board to fill the role of President for the WFLA. We want the best, and his experience and expertise will help lead the way in redefining women in professional sports with the WFLA."

After leaving Penalty Records, Costner took the first steps in advancing his career to become a partner to Electra Records Dream Team Marketing and Promotions group. In 1998, he became Director of Rap Promotions with Gee Street/V2 Records. Shortly thereafter, he made yet another upward advancement, this time to Arista Records where he began as National Director of Rap Music and Mix-show Promotion. Two years later, he was promoted to Director of Urban Promotions of the Northeast Region; a position he maintained until 2005, before leaving for Island Def Jam to become Vice President of Lifestyle Promotions; a position he states was created especially for him. Costner was then promoted to Executive Vice President before accepting a new role as VP of Player Relations for none other than Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, "a preeminent entertainment company."

"Roc Nation Sports focuses on elevating athletes' career on a global scale both on and off the field." Sound familiar? Furthermore, "Roc Nation Sports conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations and brand strategy," according to their site's 'About Us' page. Costner brings a plethora of business and sports knowledge from which the WFLA will benefit. Welcome Shawn "Pescas" Costner. The WFLA is looking forward to this new partnership.

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer." Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages," SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

