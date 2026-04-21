WFP APPOINTS ACCLAIMED ACTRESS LUCY HALE AS ITS NEWEST GLOBAL GOODWILL AMBASSADOR

ROME, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced Lucy Hale — world-renowned actress and producer — as its newest global Goodwill Ambassador. In this role, she will advocate on behalf of the more than 318 million people facing extreme hunger. As the daughter of a Tennessee farmer and a nurse, Hale is a strong advocate for women and children and cares deeply about food security, small-scale farmers, and children's health and education.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced Lucy Hale — world-renowned actress and producer — as its newest global Goodwill Ambassador. In this role, she will advocate on behalf of the more than 318 million people facing extreme hunger. Photo Credit: Claire Leahy

"It is the honour of a lifetime to become a WFP Goodwill Ambassador," said Hale. "It has long been my dream to give back in this way, and I am eager to shine a spotlight on WFP's critical work to save and change lives around the world. I firmly believe in the power each of us has to spark change in the world and my hope is that others will join me in taking action to create a world free from hunger."

Since 2024, Hale has been raising awareness and generating support for WFP's life-saving initiatives. Her appeals have raised vital funds for communities facing hunger around the world, including in Sudan, Gaza, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Amid the global hunger crisis and limited humanitarian resources, Hale hopes to leverage her influence to strengthen support for WFP's operations across the globe.

"I am delighted to welcome Lucy Hale as a WFP Goodwill Ambassador," said WFP's Executive Director Cindy McCain. "In a world where so many people go to bed hungry, we are fortunate to have someone as passionate and committed as Lucy partnering with us. Her voice will elevate attention to people and places too often overlooked – and help drive the action needed to reach them."

Best known for her starring role in the international hit series Pretty Little Liars, Hale is also the executive producer and star of the series Dead Letters which is in development at Netflix. She stars in the upcoming feature films The Twelve Dates of Christmas, Legacy, and Princess.

Hale joins an esteemed roster of WFP Goodwill Ambassadors, including Kate Hudson, Michael Kors, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Ashley Park, Ons Jabeur, Son Heung-Min, George Stroumboulopoulos, Andrew Zimmern and Antoni Porowski.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

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SOURCE United Nations World Food Programme