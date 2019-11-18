WFP USA Names UNICEF USA Exec As New President And CEO

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA today announced that its Board of Directors named UNICEF USA Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Barron Segar, as its new President and CEO, effective Jan. 21, 2020.

"We are thrilled to have Barron join our team. He brings an outstanding combination of experience, focus and proven leadership to the critical work in supporting WFP's efforts to feed hungry people across the globe," said Randy Russell, WFP USA Board Chairman. "Barron's vast knowledge and expertise growing development operations will be a tremendous asset as we look to expand in the U.S. market. Most importantly, Barron has a deep passion for helping those in need and his experience at UNICEF USA will be invaluable in his new role as President and CEO of WFP USA."

Segar brings over 20 years of experience in growing philanthropic and cause marketing platforms. At UNICEF USA, Segar was instrumental in delivering more than $500 million in annual revenue. Prior to UNICEF USA, Barron served as the Director of Development for Georgia Public Broadcasting, where he and his team were nationally recognized for record breaking fundraising performance. Barron also has experience in the private sector working in financial services.

"It is an honor to be chosen to lead World Food Program USA," said Barron. "Eradicating hunger and malnutrition is one of the great challenges of our time, but it is solvable. We are committed to securing the private and public resources needed while engaging all of our supporters until no man, woman, or child suffers from a lack of food."

Segar joins an accomplished leadership team, taking over from WFP USA's Vice President for Public Policy, Phil Karsting, who has held the role on an interim basis since June 2019.

The UN World Food Programme also hailed Barron's appointment. "WFP is delighted with this choice," said Senior Director Gresham Barrett, who oversees WFP's Washington office. "Barron's fundraising expertise makes him a natural to help us attract greater resources to reach more of the world's hungry. We applaud WFP USA for selecting a leader of such accomplishment."

Along with a distinguished career, Segar has held positions on multiple boards, he is a founding and current Board Member at the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He received a bachelor's degree in history at Hampden-Sydney College.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme, the leading humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. By mobilizing individuals, lawmakers and businesses in the U.S. to advance the global movement to end hunger, we bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world.

