WGA Consulting Engineers Expands Corporate Portfolio by Establishing WGA Environmental Consulting

HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WGA Consulting Engineers (WGA) has chosen Richard Fontenot as President of the newly formed entity, WGA Environmental LLC. Fontenot is the lead of the new company formation, adding depth to WGA's executive leadership and service offerings for existing and potential clients.

WGA, one of the region's leading professional consulting firms, has celebrated impressive momentum in recent years. Since 2019, the firm has increased its footprint by opening its San Antonio and The Woodlands offices. Now, with the establishment of an environmental service company as part of their strategic growth.

Fontenot is a national environmental and regulatory consulting leader with extensive experience in the energy and land development markets. Fontenot has a proven history of building interdisciplinary consulting teams that provide clients with expert environmental and regulatory guidance and real-world solutions, resulting in an efficient permitting process with less disruption.

"At WGA Environmental Consulting, Richard will be able to provide comprehensive strategies to clients for numerous environmental challenges. These include Federal and State Environmental Assessments and Grant Negotiations; Real Estate Due Diligence (Phase I & II) and Remediation; Natural and Cultural Resources, Air Quality and Industrial Site Development Permitting and Compliance," stated WGA Managing Partner, Ryan Getz. "We are honored to have him join our team and continue to look forward to the future growth of WGA."

Fontenot is a graduate of Northwestern State University with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and a minor in Biology. His consulting expertise spans across several facets of environmental and regulatory services throughout the U.S., including Bureau of Land Management (BLM) & Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Assessment preparation and land grants, Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) determinations, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Clean Water Act §404 Permitting, Threatened & Endangered, and Floodplain and Site Development Permitting.

About WGA Consulting Engineers

WGA Consulting Engineers (WGA) is a Texas-based professional consulting firm specializing in commercial site development, land development & utility district services, hydraulics & hydrology, water & wastewater services, and environmental & regulatory services. WGA's extensive range of experience includes education, municipal, residential, commercial, industrial, large mixed-use, energy, hospitality, healthcare, and environmental projects. WGA aims to provide value through creative and cost-effective design solutions from high-rise buildings to small developments.

Please visit www.wga-llp.com to learn more.

SOURCE WGA Consulting Engineers