WGA Consulting Engineers Expands Services and Opens Office in Montgomery County

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WGA Consulting Engineers is opening a new office in Montgomery County, bringing a full range of services to the area and expanding their Municipal and Special District services.

The Municipal and Special Districts team will focus on serving area municipalities and special districts, offering a full range of city and district engineering services. The services include capital improvement plan development and implementation, major and minor TCEQ applications, water and sewer rate analysis, plan and plat reviews, and utility and economic feasibility studies. The Municipal and Special Districts team understands the stakeholder makeup is diverse with a mix of elected officials from different backgrounds, staff members, developers, and the general public, which requires a unique approach to ensure all parties are successful.

The WGA Woodland's group will focus on Montgomery County, North Houston, and surrounding counties, with the ability to service clients statewide.

Chris Roznovsky will lead the WGA Woodlands team. Roznovsky's experience includes serving as City Engineer for the City of Montgomery and District Engineer for multiple utility districts, including Montgomery County UD No. 3, Oakmont PUD, Rankin Road West MUD, and Northampton MUD. Roznovsky also brings project design and construction management experience for municipal water distribution systems, wastewater collection systems, sanitary sewer system evaluation and rehabilitation, waterline replacement/upsizing, and drainage.

"I am excited about the opportunity to build the office and expand into new geographic service areas. The WGA management team is energetic and passionate about providing their clients exceptional service as well as supporting and developing their team," says Roznovsky.

"Chris is a perfect balance between entrepreneur and engineer. He understands the importance of service in the engineering field. His desire to empower will build an employee-focused organization, promoting growth and contribution," says Ryan Getz, WGA Partner.

Joining Roznovsky in WGA Woodland's office is Katherine Vu, who brings design engineer and City/District Engineer experience. Vu has designed and prepared civil construction drawings and specifications, including coordination of project requirements with local government officials for approvals. She has also served as an assistant City and District Engineer for various entities throughout her career. Vu is passionate about building trust with her clients and strives to provide clear communication and ensure her clients' needs are met.

About WGA Consulting Engineers

WGA Consulting Engineers is a Houston-based professional consulting firm specializing in commercial site development, land development, utility district services, hydraulics & hydrology, and water & wastewater services.

