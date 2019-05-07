WGA Sets Sights on Growth with Four Partner Promotions

HOUSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based civil engineering consulting firm, Ward, Getz & Associates, LLP (WGA), has positioned itself for strategic growth with the promotion of four associates to partner. The promotions follow a period of intense focus on attracting and nurturing talent, during which time the firm doubled in size, and took the leadership team from three to seven partners.

By strengthening the senior team further, WGA will achieve its goal to deliver more services across a wider footprint, from its Houston and San Antonio locations. New partners Michael Montelongo, Tyler Munson, Mirna Ruiz, and Tyler Ray play key roles in developing the firm's reach and truly exemplify the firm's commitment to excellence.

WGA was established by Steven Ward and Ryan Getz in 2007 to deliver commercial site development, land development & utility district services, hydraulics & hydrology, and water & wastewater services to a range of clients in multiple sectors. WGA's portfolio includes notable projects such as BBVA Compass Stadium, the Anadarko Hackett Office Tower, and the 500-acre Daikin Texas Technology Park, amongst many others.

Mirna Ruiz joined WGA in 2016 and has more than 15 years' experience in developing engineering solutions for large clients. Tyler Ray joined the firm in 2012 with valuable experience in multi-family and industrial developments. Tyler Munson and Michael Montelongo have both been with WGA since 2011, fresh from Texas A&M University, and have exceptional client and team management skills. All four individuals have demonstrated the experience, technical ability, and tenacity needed to play a key role in the evolution of the firm.

Commenting on the four promotions, Steven Ward stated, "We had a clear objective around the growth of our firm from the outset and that was to invest in the development and retention of talented individuals within our organization to ensure scalability from a solid cultural foundation. Our priorities are to remain client-focused and responsive, and we know that these four individuals have the leadership skills needed to secure and deliver client projects while remaining committed to our core values."

In addition to building strength within the team, the firm has rebranded, unveiling a bold, modern look which is representative of the dynamic, energetic team behind the brand. The firm will be known as WGA Consulting Engineers, making it clear what the team brings to the market as it moves into this next exciting phase of business.

About WGA Consulting Engineers

WGA Consulting Engineers specializes in commercial site development, land development & utility district services, hydraulics & hydrology, and water & wastewater services. Our extensive range of experience includes residential, commercial, large mixed-use, industrial, energy, hospitality, healthcare, education, and municipal projects. From high-rise buildings to single-family residential development, WGA provides value through creative and cost-effective design solutions.

Please visit www.wga-llp.com to learn more.

SOURCE WGA Consulting Engineers

Related Links

http://www.wga-llp.com

