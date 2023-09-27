WGL Energy Selects Molecule's ETRM Platform for Managing Gas, Power, and Renewables

News provided by

Molecule Software

27 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

WGL Energy Services chooses Molecule for modern ETRM capabilities designed for today's energy trading marketplace.

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecule Software, the leader in modern cloud-based trading and risk management software for energy and commodities, announced that they were selected by WGL Energy Services (WGL Energy), as the retail energy supplier's energy trading risk management (ETRM) platform.

WGL Energy is a leader in competitive energy supply and environmentally-friendly energy offerings in the Mid-Atlantic for residential, government, commercial, and industrial customers.

Continue Reading
WGL Energy selects Molecule's ETRM/CTRM platform
WGL Energy selects Molecule's ETRM/CTRM platform

As a retail electric provider, WGL Energy relies on an ETRM system to manage wholesale hedging for physical and financial gas and power trades, exchange power and gas, FTRs, and renewable energy credits (RECs). WGL Energy began evaluating solutions to replace an incumbent legacy ETRM system, which had been in place since 2006.

"We were looking for a better integration with market data and a system that could help us manage our growing activity in renewable energy products," said Phil Woodyard, Chief Operating Officer at WGL Energy.

The WGL Energy team chose Molecule because it provided the modern functionality that meets the demands of today's volatile and shifting marketplace. The company will also utilize Molecule's Elektra add-on for power and Hive add-on for renewables.

"Molecule provides a powerful platform designed for the products in the market today and flexible access to the data to design reports and outputs to meet our requirements," said Woodyard. "Additionally, they have an implementation process that is efficient without creating a large burden on our internal resources."

"We're truly excited to have WGL Energy onboard with Molecule, and we look forward to assisting the team in navigating the ever-changing energy market," said Sameer Soleja, founder and CEO of Molecule. "We're here to support their mission of delivering dependable energy products and services to their customers."

About Molecule
Molecule is modern, reliable energy and commodities trading risk management software - built in the cloud with an intuitive, easy-to-use experience at its core. Molecule's ETRM/CTRM platform is built for energy and commodity traders, risk managers, and operations teams at hedge funds, IPPs, producers, and world-scale energy and PE firms – in power, gas, crude, refined products, renewables, chemicals, agricultural products, fuel, and cryptocurrencies. Molecule automates routine tasks and complex position, P&L, and risk calculations - getting your ETRM/CTRM out of your way so you can focus on more important things. Learn more about Molecule at www.molecule.io.

About WGL Energy
For over 25 years, WGL Energy has been providing competitive retail electricity, natural gas, renewable energy, and carbon offsets to large enterprises, small businesses, and homeowners across the Mid-Atlantic, including Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.wglenergy.com, or follow us @wglenergy on Twitter, WGL Energy on LinkedIn, as well as Facebook.

SOURCE Molecule Software

Also from this source

Molecule Launches Bigbang, a New Data Lake Platform for Energy and Commodity Trading Organizations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.