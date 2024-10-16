WGLC Celebrates 20 years

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information (Gulf) is proud to host the 20th annual Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy (WGLC), taking place November 19-20, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis, Houston, Texas.

For 20 years, WGLC has been the largest women's event in the energy industry. Through insightful dialogue, professional development opportunities, and expansive networking, we foster a community where women and their allies thrive, driving innovation and progress in the energy sector.

"Marking the 20th anniversary of WGLC—something we could not have imagined when we first launched the conference—is testament to the value of camaraderie and collaboration among the growing population of women leaders in the energy industry," noted Alexandra "Alie" Pruner, founder of the conference, Senior Advisor to investment bank TPH&Co. and board member for a number of energy companies. "Literally thousands of women take part in this gathering each year, a marked increase from the 100 or so folks who attended our first year. Thank you to Gulf Energy Information and its sponsors for making this a global endeavor and continuing to cultivate this vital community in our industry."

WGLC envisions a future where the energy industry is defined by its diverse leadership, where women from all backgrounds have equal opportunities for advancement and impact. By cultivating a supportive environment that celebrates and amplifies diverse voices, catalyzing the growth of a dynamic and inclusive energy landscape, shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.

John Royall, President and CEO, Gulf Energy Information: "For 15 years, I have had the privilege to work with Gulf's outstanding events team to produce the most important women's event in the global oil and gas industry. Over the last 10 years, Melissa Smith has produced the event, and has grown it to a level of unparalleled industry significance. By emphasizing professional development and compelling industry issues, as well as producing excellent networking throughout, WGLC has become a must-attend for women in the industry. This 20th anniversary WGLC will be the best yet, and will provide attendees with outstanding professional development content, as well as the best networking you'll find in the oil and gas business."

WGLC's high-quality speakers, excellent networking opportunities and unique mix of industry topics and personal/professional development topics provide attendees with actionable insights and tactics to enhance their and their teams' progression. McKinsey's tenth Women in the Workplace report, launched in September 2024, showed that women continue to lose the most ground in middle management and through programs such as WGLC, businesses can furnish their personnel with key skills to support both recruitment and workplace retention through sponsorship and delegate attendance.

bp returns to WGLC 2024 as the exclusive diamond sponsor. Several bp leaders will speak at WGLC this year, and more than 100 bp employees attended last year's WGLC in Houston.

Ayana McIntosh-Lee, Senior Vice President Engagement – People & Culture, bp, said "bp is committed to nurturing diverse talent and providing equal opportunities. Through mentorship programs, leadership development and inclusive feedback mechanisms, bp aims to empower employees from all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

Gulf is thankful to the advisory board, event sponsors and supporting partners who work tirelessly to ensure this event is successful year after year. The full list of sponsors as well as the agenda and speaker list may be viewed online at https://wglconference.com/.

