WGS DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds GeneDx Holdings Corp. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims Against GeneDx CEO and CFO for Alleged $33.42 Per-Share Investor Losses Tied to reimbursement weakness and underperformance of Fabric Genomics

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) that two senior executives are named as individual defendants in a securities class action covering purchases between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

WGS shares lost 49.20% of their value, declining $33.42 per share, after the Company disclosed a $31.2 million impairment charge and slashed full-year revenue guidance by approximately $65 million. The Court has set August 3, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint names Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer, as individual defendants alongside GeneDx Holdings Corp. The action contends that both executives possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors.

As pleaded in the complaint, both Stueland and Feeley were provided with copies of the Company's public statements prior to or shortly after issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections. Each allegedly had access to material non-public information about significant problems with Fabric Genomics' viability and integration.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The securities action asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes liability on individuals who act as "controlling persons" of a company that violates the federal securities laws. The complaint alleges that Stueland and Feeley qualify as controlling persons based on:

Their high-level executive positions as CEO and CFO respectively, giving them direct authority over corporate communications

Their direct involvement in day-to-day operations and intimate knowledge of the Company's actual performance versus public projections

Their participation in earnings calls where allegedly misleading statements about the Fabric acquisition were made to analysts and investors

misleading statements about the Fabric acquisition were made to analysts and investors Their power to control the timing, content, and accuracy of public disclosures regarding Fabric's integration progress and revenue contribution

Their roles in setting and reiterating the $540 to $555 million full-year revenue guidance that was later cut to $475 to $490 million

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, both the CEO and CFO are required to personally certify the accuracy of the Company's periodic SEC filings. These certifications attest that financial statements fairly present the Company's financial condition and that disclosure controls are effective. The complaint asserts that the Individual Defendants signed such certifications during a period when, the action contends, they knew or recklessly disregarded that statements about Fabric's value and integration trajectory were materially misleading.

Scienter Allegations

The pleading asserts that both executives had actual knowledge of the misrepresentations and omissions, or recklessly disregarded the true facts available to them. Specifically, the complaint charges that the Individual Defendants knew Fabric was not performing as publicly represented, yet continued to tell investors the acquisition was "on track" and would create recurring revenue streams and cost efficiencies that were not materializing.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives certify financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley while allegedly aware of undisclosed integration failures, the accountability framework of the federal securities laws is directly implicated." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WGS lawsuit? A: The complaint names GeneDx Holdings Corp. and individual defendants including Katherine Stueland (CEO) and Kevin Feeley (CFO), who signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period.

Q: What is the WGS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 3, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP