WGS Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) for Potential Securities Fraud

GeneDx CFO promised quarterly profitability weeks before the company posted an $8.2 million adjusted loss -- and then cut full-year guidance by approximately 12%.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) lost approximately 44% of their share value after Q1 2026 earnings revealed a significant revenue miss and a roughly 12% cut to full-year guidance. Shareholders who lost money on WGS are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 23, 2026, during the Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Katherine Stueland stated: "We reaffirm our full-year 2026 guidance, and will talk you through the elements of this growth that give us such confidence in our near and long-term targets." On the same call, CFO Kevin Feeley told investors: "We expect adjusted net income positive for the full year and each individual quarter." Full-year 2026 revenue guidance stood at $540-$555M.

Weeks later, GeneDx reported Q1 2026 revenue of $102.3M -- approximately 7-8% below the consensus estimate of $110M -- and an adjusted loss of $8.2M. The company simultaneously slashed full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $475-$490M, a reduction of roughly $65M from the figure management had reaffirmed just weeks earlier. WGS shares fell approximately 40% - 49% on heavy volume.

If you purchased GeneDx shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the WGS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased WGS securities and suffered losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether GeneDx Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue guidance and promises of profitability projections. When the actual Q1 2026 results were disclosed alongside a roughly 12% guidance reduction, the stock price declined approximately 44%.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought WGS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP