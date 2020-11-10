WGSN Food & Drink forecasts Eight Key Trends for 2021

"With a focus on inspiring and informing strategic new product design, we used a consumer-first approach to analyze and forecast the trends food makers and brands need to know now for future success," says Kara Nielsen, WGSN's Director of Food & Drink and a long-time food trend authority. "Our research points to these trends to meet consumer needs and desires next year and to inspire innovative new products with global potential."

2021 Trends are:

Make Room for Labriculture – The food-tech arena will surge with lab-grown beef, seafood and dairy joining plant-based meat and dairy by year's end as alternatives to animal products. Craveable Vegan – Expect tastier vegan tacos, soul food and indulgent snacks from chefs and creators pairing exciting plant-based ingredients with favourite flavors. Coffee Convenience – Homebound coffee drinking is yielding more convenient coffee formats like concentrates, steeped, single-serve bags and edible coffee snacks. Canned Everything – Along with canned wine, cocktails and hard beverages, 2021 will welcome innovation in sustainable aluminum cans to support our passion for portable potables. Crazy for Cacao – Chocolate lovers will have more to enjoy thanks to resourceful new products being created from cacao pods, and increased attention to cacao's heritage and preservation. Burnt Basque Cheesecake – This buzzy dessert's oozing, creamy center and alluring charred top will move from Instagram comfort-food darling to menu and freezer-case treat. Brain Food – It's been hard to focus this year. Brands will leverage the mental clarity benefits of L-Theanine, the amino acid that powers green tea and other nootropics, to help us think clearly. Sleepy Time Eats – Need some rest? Turn to new food and drink designed to promote a good night's sleep, from natural botanicals, fruits and other nutritious ingredients.

