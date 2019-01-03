WGU and uCertify Receive CODiE Award for Best Learning Relationship Management Solution

The CODiE award-winning platform "uCertify LEARN with WGU" is a cloud-based learning management platform that enables students to acquire skills in high demand with a combination of diagnostics tests, interactive content delivery, and hands-on exercises. The platform personalizes the student path by providing an interactive coaching report generated from diagnostic assessment's results, which directs learners to the specific areas of the course where they need to focus their time.

"Our partnerships with third-party developers like uCertify allow us to deliver best-in-class learning experiences while keeping tuition affordable for students," said Adrian Genesir, Senior Curriculum Program Manager in WGU's College of IT. "The engaging environment we're able to create together has a great track record for helping students gain the competencies they need to succeed in the program and, ultimately, in their careers."

Presented annually since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards recognizes the best in technology's products, services, and solutions in business and education. Award submissions are peer-reviewed by a panel of tech-savvy educators from across the nation and SIIA members.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 110,000 students nationwide and has more than 129,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

About uCertify

uCertify, headquartered in Livermore California, is a leader in career and vocation courseware and platform. uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, course delivery platform for online, anywhere, anytime, and competency-based learning. uCertify is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led, or blended learning.

uCertify was founded on the belief that we "learn by doing" and interactivity is the key to effective learning using interactive items, simulated or virtual environments where students learn by doing. For courses where the end goal is an industry certification, uCertify titles also include state-of-the-art test prep. With more than 400 titles and partnerships with all major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify is a recipient of 22 CODiE awards in the last four years, including the coveted Best Education Solution Award in 2015 and 2017. Learn more at www.uCertify.com/about

