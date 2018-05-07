WGU Celebrates National Nurses Week with $200,000 in Scholarships

Learn more about this scholarship and WGU's College of Health Professions at www.wgu.edu/landing/nursesweek18.

Each WGU Loves Nurses Scholarship is valued at up to $2,000—$500 per six-month term for up to four terms. New students can apply for these scholarships through June 30. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. While WGU will award up to 100 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, among other considerations.

The National League for Nursing has named WGU's College of Health Professions as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education for creating environments that enhance student learning and professional development. Designed to meet the needs of working nurses, WGU's BSN, MSN, and MBA programs provide the knowledge, skills, and credentials employers seek.

WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. This allows health professionals to earn career-enhancing degrees while meeting work and family obligations. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrated that they have mastered course materials. Many students are able to apply prior learning and work experience to help them accelerate their time to degree, saving both time and money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 97,000 students nationwide and has more than 106,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is located at One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 530, Washington, DC 20036, 202-887-6791.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://google.com/+wgu

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for media inquiries:

Joan Mitchell – VP of Public Relations

801-428-5463

jmitchell@wgu.edu

Contact for enrollment information:

866-225-5948

wgu.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wgu-celebrates-national-nurses-week-with-200-000-in-scholarships-300643633.html

SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

http://www.wgu.edu

