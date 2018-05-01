WGU Earns 8th 21st Century Distance Learning Award from USDLA

"As a premier organization for the entire distance learning profession, we are honoring WGU as a leader in the industry," said Dr. John G. Flores, Executive Director of USDLA."WGU has raised the bar of excellence, and we are truly honored by their contributions within all distance learning constituencies."

The USDLA Awards were created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary results through the use of online, videoconferencing, satellite, and blended learning delivery technologies. As the nation's leading distance learning organization, the USDLA presents its International Awards annually to organizations and individuals engaged in the development and delivery of distance learning programs.

"WGU represents the finest examples of online programs, best practices, and leadership in our field. The depth and breadth of the USDLA membership allows us to engage with leaders from higher education, K-12, industry, military, and government who daily demonstrate the power of distance learning. We are so very proud and excited to be able to recognize this level of excellence," said Mr. Pat Cassella, President of USDLA.

Mr. Ken Conn, Chair of USDLA Board of Directors noted that, "This year's award winners represent many of the most innovative leaders in the field of distance learning."

WGU was recognized for creating programs that are innovative, comprehensive, and effective. WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Students complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. Designed to meet the needs of busy, working adults, students have 24/7 access to online learning resources and receive regular one-to-one faculty support, providing a more personalized and engaging learning experience.

About USDLA

The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit association formed in 1987 and is located in Boston, Massachusetts. The association reaches 20,000 people globally with sponsors and members operating in and influencing 46% of the $913 billion dollar U.S. education and training market. USDLA promotes the development and application of distance learning for education and training and serves the needs of the distance learning community by providing advocacy, information, networking and opportunity. Distance learning and training constituencies served include pre-k-12 education, higher and continuing education, home schooling as well as business, corporate, military, government and telehealth markets. The USDLA trademarked logo is the recognized worldwide symbol of dedicated professionals committed to the distance learning industry. http://www.usdla.org

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 97,000 students nationwide and has more than 106,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://google.com/+wgu

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for media inquiries:

Joan Mitchell – VP of Public Relations

801-428-5463

jmitchell@wgu.edu

Contact for enrollment information:

866-225-5948

wgu.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wgu-earns-8th-21st-century-distance-learning-award-from-usdla-300640245.html

SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

http://www.wgu.edu

