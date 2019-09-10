WGU North Carolina and USO of North Carolina Announce Military Service Scholarship Winners

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year WGU North Carolina and the USO of North Carolina announced a new scholarship program for members of the military community in the state. The Military Service Scholarships provide $2,500 each to currently serving military members, veterans, and their family members, and can be applied to any of the more than 60 bachelor's and master's degrees offered by WGU in business, IT, education, and healthcare.

The two organizations recently announced that the scholarships have been awarded for 2019. Among the winners are the following individuals from across the state:

Jacob Burns , Fort Bragg

, Kendra Rutledge , Charlotte

, Steven Wood , Parkton

, Nicole Barnard , Raleigh

, Cherie Breslin , Jacksonville

The Military Service Scholarships were awarded based on a candidate's academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations. Winners are credited with $625 per term, renewable for up to four terms. Tuition at WGU is about $3,225 per six-month term for most degree programs.

WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of the national nonprofit online Western Governors University. WGU has been recognized for 11 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education & Transition as a "Top School," and for seven consecutive years as a Military Friendly® School. Presently, 18% of the more than 3,500 North Carolina students enrolled in WGU are affiliated with the military community.

"On behalf of WGU North Carolina, I extend congratulations to the inaugural winners of the Military Service Scholarships," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "As an online university, we are a good fit for many members of the military community who can access our classes from anywhere in the world with a laptop or PC. Our competency-based model recognizes previous knowledge and experience, and allows those who choose to accelerate toward their degree to do so."

"The USO of North Carolina is proud to partner with WGU North Carolina to provide support to our military community," said USO of North Carolina President and CEO Jim Whaley. "We are confident that this investment in continuing education will make a positive impact in their lives and ultimately our community."

For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html. Learn more about the USO of North Carolina at www.uso-nc.org.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu.

About the USO of North Carolina

The USO of North Carolina strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Founded in 1941, the USO of NC is a nonprofit, charitable organization, relying on the generosity of North Carolinians to support its programs and services. The USO of NC serves the fourth largest military population in the U.S., and helps our service members and their families through critical programs and services, with nearly 600,000 service connections annually. Combined Federal Campaign donors have joined thousands of individual donors, our Chairman's Leadership Circle partner Harris Teeter, Four Star Patriot Circle members American Airlines, Bank of America, Community Coffee, the Cannon Foundation and USAA, and other corporate partners to support the USO of NC and our service members. For more information visit www.uso-nc.org and to donate, visit https://uso-nc.org/donate-now/.

