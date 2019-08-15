WGU North Carolina and Veterans Bridge Home Announce New Veterans Appreciation Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt made a special trip from Durham to Charlotte yesterday to attend Veterans Bridge Home's monthly Uptown Lunch and make a special announcement with VBH Executive Director Blake Bourne. WGU North Carolina is partnering with VBH to offer eight Veterans Appreciation Scholarships to military veterans in the greater Charlotte area.

One scholarship valued at $10,000 plus seven scholarships valued at $2,500 will be awarded to military veterans in VBH's ten-county service area, consisting of Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union and York Counties. Winners of the $2,500 scholarships will be credited with $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, and the winner of the $10,000 scholarship will be credited with $2,500 per term. Tuition is about $3,225 per six-month term for most WGU degree programs.

Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's confirmed veteran status, academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15, 2019. More information on the Veterans Appreciation Scholarships can be found at www.wgu.edu/vbh.

"Veterans bring a wealth of practical experience in leadership, management, or other technical skills, but often do not have the bachelor's or graduate degrees that hiring managers are looking for in job applicants," said Blake Bourne, executive director for Veterans Bridge Home. "These WGU North Carolina Veterans Appreciation Scholarships offer veterans a great opportunity to realize their educational and professional goals while reducing the financial barriers to achievement."

"We briefly mentioned the scholarships earlier this year at a Charlotte Knights game where WGU hosted more than 130 veterans and their family members," said Truitt. "I am happy to announce the official launch of the Veterans Appreciation Scholarships in partnership with Veterans Bridge Home. We recognize the important work VBH does and hope that these scholarships will assist them in their mission of helping veterans transition to civilian life after military service."

WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of the national nonprofit online Western Governors University. WGU has been recognized for 11 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education & Transition as a "Top School," and for seven consecutive years as a Military Friendly® School. Presently, about 18 percent of the nearly 3,300 North Carolina students enrolled in WGU are affiliated with the military community. WGU is fully accredited and offers more than 60 bachelor's and master's degrees in information technology, business, healthcare and K-12 education.

For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit https://northcarolina.wgu.edu/. To learn more about Veterans Bridge Home, visit https://veteransbridgehome.org/.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of WGU, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), College of Business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CCNE is located at 655 K St., NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791. Learn more at http://northcarolina.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

About Veterans Bridge Home

Veterans Bridge Home helps Charlotte-area Veterans successfully transition home after military service by offering employment and mental health services, along with networking and fellowship opportunities. Through the NCServes network, the VBH team can address additional needs like education or housing, and connect them to available community, state, and federal resources. For more information about our mission and what we do, visit www.veteransbridgehome.org.

Contact for media inquiries:

Glenn Gillen, APR – Public Relation Manager

919.450.8113

glenn.gillen@wgu.edu

SOURCE WGU North Carolina

Related Links

https://www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html

