WGU North Carolina Announces $100,000 in Back to School Scholarships for Adults

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slightly cooler temperatures and the return of college football signal the start of the academic school year for many North Carolinians. WGU North Carolina's message to adults is that it's never too late to go back and earn your degree. To help make it easier, the university will award up to $100,000 in scholarships to busy adults who want to earn a college degree on a schedule that fits their lives.

WGU North Carolina is the state affiliate of Western Governors University, an online competency-based university established in 1997. WGU North Carolina will award up to 50 Back to School Scholarships as part of WGU's largest national scholarship offering to date.

The Back to School Scholarships are valued at $2,000 per student and are open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs offered at WGU, including programs in business, information technology, education, and health professions. New students must apply for the scholarship by Sept. 30, 2019.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program. Scholarships will be granted based on a candidate's academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations. Tuition is about $3,225 per six-month term for most degree programs.

"There are more than 645,000 adults in our state with some college credit but no degree," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "One of our enrolled students in North Carolina is 68 years old, so it's really never too late to earn a degree. The Back to School Scholarships can help ease the financial burden of getting a degree with as little student debt as possible."

Designed to meet the needs of 21st-century students, WGU's competency-based learning model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

To learn more about WGU's Back to School Scholarships, or to apply, visit www.wgu.edu/B2S. Learn more about WGU North Carolina at https://www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu.

Contact for media inquiries:

Glenn Gillen, APR – Public Relations Manager

919.450.8113

glenn.gillen@wgu.edu

