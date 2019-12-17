WGU North Carolina Announces Strategic Partnership with Scoutr

Employers have lamented a lack of "soft skills" in some graduating college students that can limit their effectiveness on the job, such as the ability to focus in fast-moving environments or effectively "read a room" before engaging with others. To address this, Scoutr has developed a neuroscience-based, 24-point Soft Skills Awareness Assessment that gives students feedback on their soft skills and provides them with resources to help them practice and develop.

Additionally, Scoutr hosts an advanced online platform for both employers and job seekers that accelerates interviews and hiring by using scientific algorithms. Jobseekers and hiring teams are matched based on skills, cultural values, and work-style preferences to ensure long-term success and happiness.

"We've been very impressed with Scoutr's skills-based approach to career development," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "About 87 percent of WGU graduates are employed in their field of study, and this partnership will provide them with advanced self-awareness and resources as well as enhanced visibility to employers in the region to find their perfect job."

"Our system leverages data gleaned from candidate and employer assessments to pair the right candidates with the right job opportunities," said Brandon Stevens, founder and CEO of Scoutr. "This process infuses more data and organizational psychology throughout the talent-acquisition process to create a more successful recruitment model than resumes alone. The end result is a better fit for the employer and employee, and better prospects for long-term employment."

For more information about WGU North Carolina visit nc.wgu.edu.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu .

About Scoutr, Inc.

Scoutr, Inc. has spent years combining the best in recruiting practices with industrial/organizational psychology, data-science, and technology to create a new methodology for employers and job seekers. These advances will have a far-reaching impact on how employers and graduating job seekers see each other and address systemic issues of long time-to-hire and low quality-of-hire for both parties.

