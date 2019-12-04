WGU North Carolina Hires Philyaw-Rogers as Strategic Partnerships Manager

Serving most recently as a consultant, Philyaw-Rogers has more than 14 years of experience in higher education, including serving as Director of Transfer Articulation for the University of North Carolina System and Director of Transfer Services for North Carolina Central University. Her additional experience includes serving as a Program Representative for Mount Olive University and as Executive Director of the Emily Krzyzewski Center in Durham, North Carolina.

Philyaw-Rogers earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American history from North Carolina State University and her Master of Arts degree in American history with a minor in education from North Carolina Central University. She lives in Durham with her husband and two children, and volunteers with Hillside High School, Pearsontown Elementary School, Jack and Jill of Durham, and Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

"Tenita's experience and personality are a perfect match for this position," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "She has hit the ground running and has already been representing WGU at community college events and meeting with administrators to establish and strengthen our relationships with them."

For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html.

