WGU North Carolina Launches New Bachelor's Degree in Health Services Coordination

WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of the national nonprofit online Western Governors University. Currently, more than 3,500 students are enrolled across North Carolina in the school's four online colleges.

In addition to medical coordination skills, BSHSC students will develop competencies in leadership skills, cultural awareness, and patient-centered care coordination. They will also learn to identify and intervene with high-risk patients through WGU's proprietary Professional Leadership and Communication course.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs in health services coordination will increase 20% by 2026. This degree program will benefit students new to health professions, while also creating a bachelor's degree pathway for experienced pre- and paraprofessionals, medical assistants, certified nursing assistants (CNAs), home health aides, EMTs, paramedics, and military medics seeking job security or promotions. BSHSC graduates will be prepared to navigate emerging value-based care systems, promote patient-centered holistic care, and provide integrated care management.

"With many top-notch healthcare systems statewide, North Carolina is a leader in the healthcare sector," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "This degree program is specifically designed to offer individuals a pathway to a value-based healthcare career that is in high demand not only in our state but nationwide."

The BSHSC, like all WGU degree programs, is competency-based, allowing students to study and learn on their own schedules and advance as soon as they demonstrate mastery of course materials. WGU's affordable tuition of approximately $7,000 per year and flexible learning model make it possible for busy students to earn an accredited degree on a tight schedule.

Details of the program are available at www.wgu.edu/BShealthservices . For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu.

