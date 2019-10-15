WGU North Carolina Receives Approval for Teacher Licensure Preparation Programs

Elementary Education

Middle Grades Math

Middle Grades Science (bachelor's only, no RL)

Secondary Grades English (master's and RL only)

Secondary Grades Math

Secondary Grades Biology

Secondary Grades Chemistry

Secondary Grades Earth Science

Special Education: General Curriculum (bachelor's only, no RL)

School Administrator-Principal (master's only)

WGU's Teachers College is granted accreditation at the initial-licensure level from CAEP, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, 1140 19th Street NW, Suite 400, Washington, DC, 20036, (202) 223-0077. CAEP is the only recognized national accreditor for educator preparation. CAEP accreditation ensures the very highest quality rigor in education programs.

WGU's affordable tuition of approximately $7,000 per year and flexible learning model make it possible for busy adults to earn an accredited degree on a tight schedule. The University also offers numerous scholarships for qualified students. Currently, more than 3,500 students are enrolled throughout North Carolina, including nearly 600 in the Teachers College working toward their bachelor's or master's degrees in education.

"We are extremely pleased to have been notified by the Department of Public Instruction of the State Board of Education's initial authorization of Educator Preparation Program approval," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "WGU has been educating working adults nationwide for over two decades and preparing them for rewarding career changes or advancement."

For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html. Visit https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.html to learn more about WGU's teaching degrees.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu.

