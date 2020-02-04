WGU North Carolina Signs Agreement with Rowan-Salisbury School System

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 4 , 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the national online Western Governors University, has signed an agreement with Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) to help classified staff, such as teacher assistants, advance their careers by earning bachelor's degrees and teacher certifications.

Logo for the Rowan-Salisbury School System in North Carolina.

Any Rowan-Salisbury School System teacher assistant who enrolls in one of WGU North Carolina's teacher-preparation programs will receive up to $800 in tuition credit per six-month term, after any Pell Grants have been exhausted, for up to three years. RSS employees will also receive an application-fee waiver code.

Additionally, WGU North Carolina will create a unique URL for RSS employees and promote this opportunity through printed materials, social media, on-site presentations and other channels. Employees will also have access to WGU career services resources and events, and WGU NC staff will be available to participate in any education/benefits fairs, seminars, and "lunch and learn" presentations offered by Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

"School districts across North Carolina, and especially in more rural areas, are always looking for dedicated and qualified individuals to fill teacher positions," said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. "I applaud the leadership of RSS for working with us to provide a solution that will help TAs earn teaching degrees as close to debt-free as possible."

Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU's competency-based learning model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU's Teachers College is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP).

Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

"It is exciting to have this wonderful partnership with WGU and to experience their dedicated support for our staff," said Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. "This program makes dreams come true for many of our eligible TAs in leading the way for them to become classroom teachers to the children and families that they serve."

For more information about WGU North Carolina visit nc.wgu.edu. For information about Rowan-Salisbury School System, visit www.rssed.org.

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu .

About Rowan-Salisbury School System

The goal at Rowan-Salisbury Schools is to provide extraordinary learning experiences for 18,800 learners in 34 schools. Rowan-Salisbury is recognized nationally for innovative approaches to teaching and learning. There is a strong focus on literacy that leads students to discover and pursue their personal life goals, so that by the time they graduate from high school, each graduate will be enrolled, enlisted or employed in a life pathway. Teachers are empowered with the autonomy and flexibility to respond to and engage with each learner's unique needs so every day, everyone discovers and achieves the extraordinary. Learn more at www.rssed.org.

