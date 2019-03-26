WGU Offering $250,000 in Scholarships to Displaced Argosy University Students

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As nearly 13,000 students across the country are affected by the closure of Argosy University, Western Governors University (WGU) President Scott Pulsipher today announced that the university has created transfer pathways and is offering scholarship opportunities for those students seeking to complete bachelor's and master's degrees at WGU.

President Pulsipher offered encouraging words to the nearly 13,000 students impacted by Argosy's closure: "Don't give up. You've worked too hard and come too far to give up on your dreams of a better life now. At WGU, our competency-based programs offer students the flexibility to earn credentials on their schedule, with the option to accelerate, and our tuition is very affordable. WGU won't be the right fit for every Argosy student, but it may be a great option for many who don't want to let their hard work go to waste."

The Finish Strong Scholarship is a competitive program and is available for any of WGU's more than 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs in business, nursing and healthcare, information technology, and teacher education. Scholarships will be awarded based on the student's academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.

In addition to the scholarships, WGU will waive the university's $65 application fee as well as the first-term resource fee of $145 for Argosy transfer students. WGU's dedicated admissions staff are on standby to review Argosy University students' situations and answer transfer or other questions.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 114,000 students nationwide and has more than 136,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

