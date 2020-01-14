WGU Offering $250,000 in Scholarships to Displaced Nursing Students of Ashworth College

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 600 nursing students at Ashworth College are affected by the recent closure of the school's Bachelor of Science Nursing (RN-BSN) degree program. Western Governors University (WGU) today announced that it will offer scholarship opportunities and credit transfer pathways for students who want to complete their degrees.

Jan Jones-Schenk, Senior Vice President and Dean of WGU's College of Health Professions, told students impacted by Ashworth College's degree program closure, "You were on a path to advancing your knowledge and skills to provide for better patient outcomes. You have proven your commitment to serving as the backbone of healthcare. WGU wants to help you continue. Our competency-based programs offer students the flexibility to earn credentials on their schedule, and our tuition is very affordable. We hope to make this difficult transition easier by offering transfer credit where possible and the opportunity to apply for up to 100 available scholarships."

Students transferring from Ashworth College are eligible for the Finish Strong Scholarship, reducing the already-low tuition of less than $6,500 per year for the RN-to-BSN program. The Finish Strong Scholarship is valued at $625 per six-month term for up to four terms, a total value of up to $2,500. Scholarships will be awarded based on the student's financial need, academic record, previous college experience, and current competencies, as well as other considerations.

In addition to the scholarship, WGU has formed an articulation agreement with Ashworth College so incoming students can enroll at WGU with as many transfer credits as possible, reducing their time to graduation and the cost of obtaining their degree. WGU's enrollment counselors are ready to review Ashworth College students' situations and answer all questions to help in this transition.

