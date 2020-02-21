WGU Offers $125,000 in Scholarships to Students Displaced by Closure of Concordia University-Portland

KENT, Wash., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Western Governors University (WGU) announced it will offer $125,000 in scholarship funds to students who will be displaced by the closure of Concordia University-Portland in Spring of 2020. WGU is committed to making higher education accessible and these funds will enable the thousands of displaced students to transfer with greater ease and continue towards graduating with respected, in-demand credentials.

The nonprofit, online university will launch the WGU Finish Strong Scholarship, a new scholarship specifically for Concordia students. The university will award as many as 50 scholarships, valued up to $2,500 each, totaling $125,000. Each award will be applied to any of WGU's bachelor's and master's degree programs in business, teaching, nursing, and IT. WGU's tuition is already low – about $7,000 per year for most programs – and the Finish Strong Scholarship will enable more students to graduate and minimize their financial commitments.

In addition to its low tuition, WGU provides a highly personalized student experience. To assist individuals transferring from Concordia, WGU has established a dedicated team of enrollment counselors. Enrollment Counselors work with prospective students by answering questions, discussing prior academic background, and helping determine if WGU is a good fit considering the student's educational goals. Students can contact that dedicated team via this link.

"WGU's student-focused model is unique and should be an excellent option for a number of those students impacted by the closure," said WGU Regional Vice President Tonya Drake. "I understand the disappointment they must feel right now, but I hope they stay on course and continue working toward their dream of a university degree."

Founded to increase access to high-quality education and designed to provide personalized learning experiences, WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide – including nearly 2,200 in Oregon. Furthermore, the university has awarded degrees to 173,000 graduates in all 50 states – including nearly 3,000 in Oregon.

WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU), the same regional accreditation body of Concordia University. It also offers a generous transfer policy for credits earned at Concordia and allows students to start at the beginning of each month – eliminating the need to wait until fall to start classes.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 173,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

