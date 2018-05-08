WGU Offers $200,000 in Scholarships for Current or Aspiring Teachers

Each WGU Teacher Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $2,000—$500 per six-month term for up to four terms. New students can apply for these scholarships now through June 30 at www.wgu.edu/teacherappreciation. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. While WGU will award up to 100 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, among other considerations.

WGU's Teachers College is accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and offers more than 30 bachelor's, master's, post-baccalaureate, and endorsement-preparation programs. The college, which currently serves more than 21,720, prepares students for licensure in all 50 states and is ranked among the nation's top one percent of secondary math education programs by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ). In addition, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) recognized WGU's four mathematics programs and the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) recognized WGU's eight science programs—highlighting the quality education offered to WGU students.

WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. This allows working adults to earn career-enhancing degrees while meeting work and family obligations. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrated that they have mastered course materials. Many students are able to apply prior learning and work experience to help them accelerate their time to degree, saving both time and money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 97,000 students nationwide and has more than 106,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

