WGU Offers $250,000 in Scholarships for Graduate Business Programs

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help workers gain a competitive edge in the complex world of business, Western Governors University (WGU) has announced its Master Your Future Scholarship to new students enrolling in any College of Business master's degree program.

The scholarship is worth $1,250 per six-month term, up to $2,500, toward tuition in any of WGU's Master of Business Administration or Master of Science degree programs in business. It will reduce recipients' tuition costs by nearly 30 percent for the first year they are enrolled. WGU's College of Business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and include a traditional MBA, MBAs specializing in information technology management and healthcare management, and master's degrees in leadership and accounting.

Nonprofit and competency-based, WGU is designed for working adults wanting to boost their careers by going back to school while continuing to work. Students can take advantage of their existing knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Online and available 24/7, programs do not require students to log in at specific times or rearrange their schedules. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 120,000 students nationwide and has more than 161,000 graduates. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

