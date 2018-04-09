WGU Offers $500,000 in Scholarships to Students Who Apply by June 30

Learn more about WGU's Sage Scholarship at www.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/sage-scholarship and by following @WGU on social media.

Each Sage Scholarship will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Students enrolling in any of WGU's 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs are eligible to apply for the scholarship. As this is a competitive program, scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.

Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU's competency-based approach to learning allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 95,000 students nationwide and has 105,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

