WGU Recognized as "Academic Partner of the Year" For Third Straight Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Western Governors University (WGU) has received the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council) top award, the 2019 Academic Partner of the Year.

WGU was recognized for its commitment to educate and make a difference in the cybersecurity workforce, successful evaluation reports post-class, and cybersecurity student engagement and interaction. EC-Council cited the university's successful ratio of online students that moved on to successfully pass EC-Council cybersecurity certifications and continuous program development.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and caliber of students in WGU's IT degree programs. They represent 21st Century learners and graduates with a passion for lifelong learning and industry relevant skills development," said Dr. Elke Leeks, Dean and Academic Vice President of WGU's College of IT. "This recognition was especially timely during October's cybersecurity awareness month, when the IT industry gathers to educate and promote to the public about a safe and secure digital experience. The certifications and skills provided through the EC-Council are necessary for cybersecurity professionals to address the threats against our digital ecosystems every day."

EC-Council Academic Award recipients are selected based on specific award qualification categories and criteria. EC-Council's Executive Committee reviews each nominee's impact, assessing their faculty, student experiences, efforts outside of the classroom, individual faculty involvement, and more prior to voting on an award recipient.

"We are pleased to honor Western Governors University for the third year in a row as the EC-Council 2019 Academia Partner of the Year Award recipient. In partnership with EC-Council, WGU consistently pioneers new technologies and innovative asynchronous courses to students and working professionals alike." President and CEO of EC-Council, Jay Bavisi goes on to say, "Cybersecurity education goes beyond the classroom. WGU alumni have proven to be some of the most active members within EC-Council and supporting Cybersecurity communities. These alumni become the leaders of tomorrow and continue to give back to their respective organizations and communities. This level of commitment reflects the mission of WGU."

WGU's College of IT, which currently has more than 20,000 students enrolled in all 50 states, is a member of the Microsoft IT Academy, the Committee on National Security Systems, and Cyberwatch. In addition to earning certificates from EC-Council in specific degree programs, WGU IT programs also include embedded certificates from other respected and industry-relevant providers including CompTIA, Oracle, Amazon, and more. All of WGU's programs are competency-based—an innovative learning model that focuses on measuring learning rather than time spent in class. This model along with online access to courses, study materials, and proctored assessments means students are able to complete coursework on schedules that fit their lives—not driven by a syllabus or class schedules.

About EC-Council

EC-Council has been the world's leading information security certification body since the launch of their flagship program, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), which created the ethical hacking industry in 2002. Since the launch of CEH, EC-Council has added industry-leading programs to their portfolio to cover all aspects of information security including EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), among others. EC-Council Foundation, the non-profit branch of EC-Council, created Global CyberLympics, the world's first global hacking competition. EC-Council Foundation also hosts a suite of conferences across the US and around the world including Hacker Halted and Global CISO Forum. For more information about EC-Council, please see http://www.eccouncil.org.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 158,000 graduates. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

