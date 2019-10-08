WGU Renews Margaret McClure Scholarship, Worth up to $5,000 for Four Outstanding Nurses

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the impact of Margaret McClure, a champion of higher education and long-time advocate for lifelong learning and growth among healthcare professionals, Western Governors University (WGU) has announced $20,000 in scholarships named for nursing pioneer.

Nursing is a career based on constant learning, growth, and development. The skills and know-how that an RN must master are varied, complex, and life-saving. The impact of these skills can be greatly compounded with the increased knowledge of theory, policy, and leadership gained in a BSN or MSN program. That's why last year, WGU created the Margaret McClure Scholarship, worth up to $5,000 toward tuition in most of WGU's College of Health Professions degree programs—and it's why the university has announced it is renewing the scholarship for the coming year. Four recipients will be selected, one per quarter, for their demonstrated activism or innovation in nursing that improves patient outcomes.

Application for this scholarship is open through June 30, 2020, for newly enrolling WGU students interested in one of the following programs:

Competency-based, nonprofit WGU offers online degree programs—including nursing programs accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education—designed to meet the needs of adult learners. Students can take advantage of their existing knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

To learn more or to apply, visit the WGU Margaret McClure Scholarship webpage.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 117,000 students nationwide and has more than 157,000 graduates. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml



Contact for media inquiries:

Doug Smeath – Senior Content Manager, Public Relations

801-924-4533 doug.smeath@wgu.edu



Contact for enrollment information:

866.225.5948

wgu.edu



SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

http://www.wgu.edu

