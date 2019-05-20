WGU Texas and City of Corpus Christi Sign Participation Agreement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Corpus Christi and nonprofit, online university WGU Texas have signed an agreement to help city employees earn bachelor's and master's degrees.

Employees of WGU Texas' partner organizations are eligible for tuition discounts, special scholarships, and programs that directly address workplace needs.

"WGU Texas is delighted to assist with the City of Corpus Christi employee development goals," said Dr. Steven Johnson, WGU Texas Chancellor. "Our competency-based and mentor-supported programs fit into busy work schedules and are designed to help full-time employees meet their personal and professional career goals."

In participation with WGU Texas, all city employees are eligible to receive a five percent tuition discount (for up to four academic terms) off WGU Texas' flat-rate tuition of approximately $6,300 per year for most programs, and are eligible to apply for special scholarships, including the WGU Texas Institutional Partner Fund Scholarship. More information is available at texas.wgu.edu/corpuschristi.

"Since 2014, the City of Corpus Christi Learning Institute has provided exceptional educational and organizational development programs for city employees," said Liza Wisner, Learning and Organizational Development Manager. "The agreement with WGU Texas will provide expanded educational opportunities for employees who want to grow their careers."

Through its Learning Institute, the City of Corpus Christi supports employees that are interested in career advancement through university partnerships, educational and organizational development, and tuition assistance.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).*

Learn more at texas.wgu.edu or call 1-877-214-7011.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington, DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

