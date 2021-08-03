WGU Texas Awarding $100,000 in Scholarships to Honor 10th Anniversary

In its ten-year history as a state affiliate, WGU Texas has strived to be a viable option for the nearly four million Texans who have some college education and no degree by putting higher education within reach of more Texans with affordable tuition and scholarships.

Since its founding, WGU Texas has:

Awarded 4,221 scholarships to qualifying Texans, totaling nearly $8.5 million over its first decade, serving more than 22% of graduates

over its first decade, serving more than 22% of graduates Enrolled students and graduates living and working in 233 of the state's 254 counties

Graduated over 20,000 students, with more than 13,800 students currently enrolled

"WGU Texas provides affordable, accessible, quality education to all Texans – particularly underserved adults with life commitments and financial obstacles that might otherwise prevent them from furthering their education," said Linda Battles, Regional Director of WGU Texas. "Our online, competency-based education model has allowed more adults earn a degree in Texas, provided more Texans with marketable skills, and helped reduce the burden of student loan debt. These accomplishments support the goals of 60x30TX, which aims to improve Texas' economic future through higher education. We look forward to another decade supporting our state's workforce needs and providing pathways for more students to achieve their educational and career goals."

WGU Texas offers over 60 accredited bachelor's and master's degree programs in business, information technology, K–12 education, and health professions, including nursing. A state-based subsidiary of nationally recognized, accredited, nonprofit Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. WGU Texas' affordable tuition and competency-based model allows students more flexibility to graduate at their own pace.

Recipients will be awarded $2,500 toward their tuition each six-month term for up to four terms. Applications are open, and scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis. Applications will close on Oct. 30, 2021, and prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information on the WGU Texas 10th Anniversary Scholarship and to apply, visit texas.wgu.edu/10x10. For more information on WGU Texas, visit texas.wgu.edu or follow the university on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Since the state affiliate's launch in 2011, over 20,000 Texans have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through various academic offerings.





