WGU Texas Presents $2,500 Healthcare Partners Scholarship to Metropolitan Methodist Hospital Employee

"My MBA in Healthcare Management degree from WGU will allow me to advance into a leadership role, where I can help mold others and provide exceptional care for those in my community," said Garcia. "Now is the perfect time to pursue my degree and I thank WGU Texas and their healthcare partnership for providing the opportunity to continue my education."

Garcia credits his employer and supervisor for encouraging him to achieve his goals to complete this academic milestone. "We're so very proud of Enrique. He is a valued employee with lots of compassion, drive, and ambition," said Glinda Weary, Nursing Director of Cardiovascular Transitional Services (CVTS) and Garcia's supervisor. "We're elated to have him on our CVTS team."

Metropolitan Methodist Hospital is a WGU Texas educational partner institution. Through this partnership, employees are eligible for tuition discounts and the WGU Texas Healthcare Partners Scholarship.

WGU Texas' competency-based learning model is ideal for adult learners—because it allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students who devote additional time to their studies can often accelerate their programs, saving both time and money. WGU Texas mentors work one-on-one with students, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).*

Learn more at texas.wgu.edu or call 1-877-214-7011.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington, DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

