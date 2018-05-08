WGU Texas Presents a $2,000 WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship to Blattman Elementary School Teacher

On May 1, WGU Texas surprised Dowlearn with a $2,000 WGU Texas Loves Teachers Scholarship during a presentation at the school. This scholarship will help Dowlearn earn her Masters of Education in Instructional Design degree and help her to develop her curriculum and instructional expertise.

"Keeping a child's attention in class without technology is becoming more difficult," said Dowlearn. "Obtaining my master's in instructional design will be a tremendous benefit to me in the classroom and support my goals of improving instruction, developing educational programs for tech savvy students, and increasing student performance." Dowlearn adds that the scholarship award will allow her to continue her education and be better prepared for educational experiences that go beyond teaching.

"This scholarship will impact students for years to come," said Donna Gavegan, Blattman Elementary School Principal. "Stephanie is a dedicated professional who's sure to do great things beyond the classroom, impacting more students than she already has."

WGU Texas' competency-based learning model is ideal for adult learners—because it allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students who devote additional time to their studies can often accelerate their programs, saving both time and money. WGU Texas mentors work one-on-one with students, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

Blattman Elementary School is in the Northside Independent School District, an ESC-20 partner school district. Employees are eligible for exclusive WGU Texas scholarships through the corporate partnership at http://texas.wgu.edu/ESC20 and the ESC-20 website http://www.esc20.net/.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).*

Learn more at texas.wgu.edu or call 1-877-214-7011.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington, DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

