WGU Texas, Southwest ISD Announce Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WGU Texas has partnered with San Antonio-based Southwest Independent School District (SWISD), to connect employees to high-quality educational opportunities. The partnership will inform and encourage faculty, staff and students to earn degrees to advance their personal goals and the work of SWISD.

SWISD is the 6th largest public school district in Bexar County serving almost 14,000 students in 18 schools from elementary to high school. The district covers the southwestern portions of the city of San Antonio, and Von Ormy.

"WGU Texas is pleased to partner with Southwest Independent School District to provide these important benefits to SWISD faculty and staff," said Dr. Steven Johnson, WGU Texas Chancellor. "As a nonprofit, competency-based university, WGU Texas is proud of our ability to put higher education within reach for more Texans."

Under the terms of the partnership, all SWISD employees are eligible for a five percent tuition discount (for up to four academic terms) off WGU Texas' flat-rate tuition of approximately $6,300 per year for most programs, and are eligible to apply for special scholarships including the WGU Texas Institutional Partner Fund Scholarship. More information about the partnership is available on the WGU Texas website texas.wgu.edu/swisd.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).*

