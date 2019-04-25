WGU Texas, Tarrant County College District Sign Agreement to Make Higher Education More Accessible

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WGU Texas, and Tarrant County College District (TCCD) announced today the signing of an agreement that creates pathways for students, employees and graduates to work toward a bachelor's or master's degree and further their education at WGU Texas.

"Thanks to this new transfer option, TCC students now have a seamless, cost-effective pathway to earn a bachelor's degree through WGU Texas and enter the workforce," said TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini. "WGU has an ongoing commitment to excellence that is imperative to our students, including efficient course alignment between the two institutions."

TCCD graduates, faculty and staff will receive a 5% discounted tuition at WGU Texas, exclusive partner scholarships, valued at up to $2,000, and can select from more than 60 accredited bachelor's and master's degree programs in information technology, business, health professions and teaching. Students transferring from TCCD can expect a comprehensive transfer policy. Information about WGU Texas' community college partnerships and scholarship opportunities is available at texas.wgu.edu/cc.

"WGU Texas is thrilled to expand its presence in Tarrant County by providing more TCCD students a seamless pathway to completing their bachelor's degree and preparing them to enter some of the state's most in-demand careers," said Dr. Steven Johnson, Chancellor, WGU Texas. "Our goal for this partnership is a smooth transition into our programs and that all students will receive one-on-one guidance and support throughout their educational journey."

WGU Texas' current enrollment is more than 12,250 students, Johnson said. He added that more than 1,200 of those students are from Tarrant County, with students enrolled in 233 of the state's 254 counties.



About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. In 2018, WGU Texas awarded degrees to 2,445 students across the state. Since the university's launch in 2011, more than 10,000 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings.

About Tarrant County College District

Serving more than 100,000 students each year, Tarrant County College is one of the 20 largest higher education institutions in the United States. The two-year college offers a wide range of opportunities for learners of all ages and backgrounds, including traditional programs, such as Associate of Arts degrees, Community & Industry Education courses, workshops and customized training programs. The College has six campuses throughout Tarrant County, including TCC Connect that provides flexibility with e-Learning and Weekend College. TCC also assists employers in training their workforces with its TCC Opportunity Center.

