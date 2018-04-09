WGU Texas Tops 10,000 Student Milestone

Cearley toured as a professional musician for 12 years. When he married and started a family, life on the road was no longer feasible as a career choice. He returned to school, completing courses at a local community college. "Between a full-time job and family, the idea of school became a challenge," said Cearley. "I chose WGU Texas for my bachelor's because it is online, affordable, and fits into my busy schedule—it is the perfect fit."

Cearley comes from a family of educators, including his parents, so teaching is a natural choice. "My music teachers in grade school had a profound influence on me, and I would love to foster the same appreciation for music that they did," he said. "When I graduate, my ultimate goal is to teach music."

In March, Cearley and his family joined hundreds of guests at the WGU Texas open house, where he was recognized as the 10,000th student. "We're always excited to meet the students whose lives are being changed by education," said Dr. Steven Johnson, Chancellor of WGU Texas. "Since 2011, WGU Texas has played an important role in putting higher education within reach for more Texans to gain new knowledge and skills, and create better lives for themselves and their families."

In 2017, WGU Texas awarded degrees to 1,995 students from 129 counties across the Lone Star State. Since the university's launch in 2011, more than 8,198 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings, helping to address the state's critical workforce needs in high-demand fields such as IT, healthcare, business, and education. WGU Texas expects to reach another milestone by awarding its 10,000th degree later this year.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).*

Learn more at texas.wgu.edu or call 1-877-214-7011.

Follow WGU Texas:

http://www.facebook.com/WGUTexas

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgutexas

Contact for media inquiries:

Kathy Koza, PR Manager

512.225.6644 or 214.674.8057 (c)

kathy.koza@wgu.edu

Contact for enrollment information:

877.214.7011

texas.wgu.edu

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington, DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wgu-texas-tops-10-000-student-milestone-300626592.html

SOURCE WGU Texas

Related Links

http://texas.wgu.edu/

